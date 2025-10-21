Comcast Business Expands Partnership with Cisco to Bring Secure Networking Solutions to Millions of Emerging Enterprises

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced the expanded availability of its fully managed secure networking solution built on the Cisco Meraki platform, extending enterprise-grade secure networking to emerging and distributed enterprises across the U.S. This strategic expansion builds on Comcast Business’s longstanding partnership with Cisco and reinforces its leadership in delivering scalable, secure networking solutions that grow with businesses.

The Meraki Technology Stack from Comcast Business is a cloud-first, fully integrated networking and security solution that combines SD-WAN, WiFi, switching, and unified threat management (UTM) into a single, intuitive platform. Designed for lean IT environments and supporting rapid deployment across enterprises with 1 to 100+ sites, the Cisco Meraki platform is ideal for growing enterprises navigating digital transformation and evolving cybersecurity threats.

“Secure, scalable connectivity is no longer a luxury, it’s a business imperative,” said Terry Traina, SVP and Head of Secure Networking and Cybersecurity Product Management, Comcast Business. “We’re proud to offer a solution that meets the needs of growing enterprises with the same reliability and performance trusted by the Fortune 500. With the Meraki Technology Stack from Comcast Business, businesses can focus on what they do best, while we help them with their networking needs.”

Comcast Business’s expertise in secure networking is backed by its top ranking on the 2024 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services Leaderboard from Vertical Systems Group, and recognition from leading analysts including by Gartner, ISG, and Frost & Sullivan. The company’s proven ability to deliver high-performance, cloud-managed solutions at scale has made it a preferred partner for enterprises navigating digital transformation, hybrid work, and evolving cybersecurity demands.

Key Benefits of the Meraki Technology Stack from Comcast Business:

One Partner, One Platform: Comcast Business offers a fully managed solution with 24x7 monitoring, patching, and support.

Comcast Business offers a fully managed solution with 24x7 monitoring, patching, and support. Built for Lean IT: Plug-and-play deployment with centralized dashboard – no deep technical expertise required.

Plug-and-play deployment with centralized dashboard – no deep technical expertise required. Enterprise-Grade, Right-Sized: Optimized and priced for emerging enterprises, with flexible models and nationwide delivery.

With this expanded offering, Comcast Business reinforces its commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and simplified networking solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses – wherever they are on their growth journey.

“At Cisco, our mission is to empower organizations of every size to thrive in an increasingly connected world,” said Lawrence Huang, SVP & GM, Network Platform & Wireless, Cisco. “Comcast Business expanding access to the Cisco Meraki platform means that enterprise-grade secure networking is no longer out of reach for growing businesses. By building on our success together, it's easier for emerging mid-size businesses to harness powerful, cloud-managed solutions so they can innovate and scale confidently and securely in the AI Era.”

For more information about the Meraki Technology Stack from Comcast Business visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/products-services/secure-networking

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow @ComcastBusiness on social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.