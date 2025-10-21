Capstone Green Energy and Microgrids 4 AI Announce 800 VDC On-Site Power to Chip Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries (the "Company” or “Capstone”) (OTCQX: CGEH) a leading provider of clean, low-emission microturbine energy systems and clean technology solutions, and Microgrids 4 AI, Inc. (“MG4AI”), a developer of modular, AI-ready data center infrastructure, today announced their 800-volt direct-current (VDC) microturbine plus compute engineered equipment package to power the next generation of AI infrastructure.

Technology Advancements Aligns with the Industry’s Shift Toward 800 VDC Architectures Share

The 800 VDC innovation, announced at Data Center World Asia on October 9, positions Capstone and MG4AI at the forefront of the global transition envisioned and published by NVIDIA and accelerated by major data center infrastructure players to support megawatt-scale AI workloads and next-generation data center environments.

The Capstone 800 VDC natural gas microturbine represents a natural extension of its existing inverter-based power electronics technology. The 800 VDC is designed to directly interface with the forthcoming Kyber and Rubin Ultra platforms. The system will eliminate multiple AC/DC conversion stages, reduce copper mass by up to 45%, and improve overall power efficiency by as much as 5% compared to legacy 54V systems.

“The evolving AI Factory design fundamentally challenges the energy delivery requirements and norms,” said Vince Canino, President & CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “Today’s AI racks already exceed 200 kW and are rapidly approaching 1 MW. Our 800 VDC microturbine is designed for this new reality, whilst building clean, reliable, redundant and direct high-voltage DC power to the next generation of AI Factories. Simply put, exciting challenges in powering the digital age.”

A Scalable Blueprint for Sovereign AI and Sustainable Power

Through this expanded collaboration, Capstone and MG4AI are integrating the 800 VDC microturbine with MG4AI’s modular, liquid-cooled data center kits to create turnkey, grid-independent ‘AI Power Blocks.’ Each AI Power Block will deliver power, liquid cooling, and compute as a unified, rapidly deployable system that can scale from edge deployments under 20 MW to AI giga-campuses exceeding 1 GW, supporting sovereign, enterprise, and commercial AI environments.

“The AI Factory demands infrastructure that is smarter, better and faster,” said Ken Kajikawa, CEO of Microgrids 4 AI, “By aligning Capstone’s 800 VDC microturbine along with its Engineered Equipment Package (EEP) of power, chillers and BESS with MG4AI’s AI-ready compute architecture, we are now redefining how power becomes a true handshake with compute. Our modular data center (MDC) systems deliver up to 1MW per rack which are future proofed for NVIDIA’s next four GPU generations - the new foundation of the next AI era. Time to power, time to market, and time to revenue are what creates the true competitive advantage in this fast-moving AI Factory race.”

About Capstone Green Energy

For nearly four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been a leader in clean technology, pioneering the use of microturbines to revolutionize how businesses manage their energy needs sustainably. In collaboration with our global network of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,600 units to 88 countries, helping customers significantly reduce their carbon footprints through high-efficiency, on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions.

Our commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future remains steadfast. Today, we offer a comprehensive range of microturbine products, from 65kW systems to multi-megawatt solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers. In addition to our core microturbine technology, Capstone’s growing portfolio includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, such as build-own & transfer models, PPA’s, lease to own and rental solutions, are designed to provide maximum value and energy security.

In our pursuit of cutting-edge energy solutions, Capstone has forged strategic partnerships to expand our impact and capabilities. Through these collaborations, we proudly offer advanced technologies that leverage renewable gas and heat recovery solutions, further enhancing the sustainability, efficiency, and reliability of our clients' operations. These integrated offerings reflect our commitment to building a cleaner, more responsible energy future.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Microgrids 4 AI, Inc.

Microgrids 4 AI (MG4AI) is a team of industry veterans from the data center, semiconductor, OEM, and AI industries redefining how AI infrastructure and modular data center gets built. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, MG4AI delivers innovative, modular, turnkey AI data center solutions that integrate power, liquid cooling, compute, services, and financing into a single rapid-deployment platform. By combining grid-independent microgrids with advanced liquid cooling and containerized compute architectures, MG4AI enables customers to deploy secure, sovereign, and sustainable AI environments in months, not years.

For more information, visit www.mg4ai.com. Follow MG4AI on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Notes

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the ability of the Company and MG4AI to successfully position its recently announced innovation in the evolving AI infrastructure space. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s liquidity position and ability to access capital; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the risk that MG4AI and the Company will be unable to negotiate a definitive agreement in connection with their collaboration; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its financial restructuring; the Company’s ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by covenants contained in the exit financing and the new subsidiary limited liability company agreement; the uncertainty associated with the imposition of tariffs and trade barriers and changes in trade policies; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil, natural gas and AI industries and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings and stockholder lawsuits. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.