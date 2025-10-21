Liquid Agency Launches Ai Studio to Supercharge Brand Creativity at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquid, the brand consultancy and activation company behind some of the world’s most innovative enterprises, today announced the launch of Liquid Ai Studio™. This new offering is designed to help enterprise brands create more content, at higher fidelity, and with absolute brand consistency.

Liquid Ai Studio blends human ingenuity with advanced AI tools to deliver enterprise-grade creative at scale—transforming brand systems into content engines. Share

As demand for branded content continues to explode across channels, traditional production models can’t keep up. Liquid’s Ai Studio service solves this by combining automation-level velocity with human-level creative guidance.

“AI shouldn’t replace creative teams. It should supercharge them,” said Scott Gardner, CEO of Liquid. “Our Ai Studio service gives brands the ability to move at the speed of AI without losing brand integrity. It’s like flipping a switch from linear production to exponential creation, with smart guardrails built in.”

Human Direction, AI Acceleration.

The Liquid Ai Studio service is built to align with a brand’s governance, risk and compliance standards without sacrificing speed. It offers:

Creative Outputs: Photography, illustration, design motifs, infographics, motion graphics, video, presentations, and campaign-level content

Photography, illustration, design motifs, infographics, motion graphics, video, presentations, and campaign-level content Streamlined Workflow: A human-in-the-loop model that integrates brand input, AI generation, human review and refinement, and final output to ensure brand-safe, on-spec assets.

A human-in-the-loop model that integrates brand input, AI generation, human review and refinement, and final output to ensure brand-safe, on-spec assets. Robust AI Tech Stack: Leveraging cutting-edge software for visual generation, video and motion, voice and audio, and copy and scripting.

Walk the Walk: A Fully AI-generated System for Celestial AI.

Celestial AI is redefining AI infrastructure with Photonic Fabric™, a next-generation optical interconnect technology. In simple terms, they’ve figured out how to efficiently move data inside AI data centers at the speed of light, making them faster, far more efficient, and dramatically less power-hungry. The company has been recognized as one of the leading innovators shaping the future of AI infrastructure by major industry organizations including Fast Company, the Global Semiconductor Association, and Goldman Sachs, reflecting both technical excellence and an empowering company culture.

Celestial AI engaged Liquid to help them refresh the brand, seeking a process and creative approach aligned with modern AI innovation. From the initial brand strategy and messaging to delivery of brand identity, visual style, brand assets, web, and video content Liquid delivered the new brand with its AI Studio Services team. It was a harmonious blend of human ingenuity and innovative technology.

“Liquid managed Celestial AI’s rebrand using AI innovation which for us, was the ideal approach considering our business is building the sustainable infrastructure powering tomorrow’s breakthroughs in AI.”

—David Lazovsky, Co-Founder & CEO, Celestial AI

Bringing a Dream to Reality with Ernest.

Ernest has always pushed the limits of what packaging can do, making them truly stand out in their industry. They approached Liquid, their agency of record for over 15 years, to bring their new company vision (aka “Dream”) to life. Core to the internal communications campaign are a total of four videos needed, each more than four minutes in length with animation, 3D modeling, music and effects.

Noting the potential cost of creating 20 minutes of video at the fidelity desired, the only way to make this dream come true cost effectively was to use AI tools. The Liquid Ai Studio team collaborated for two months to create something that was not only visually stunning and entertaining, but more affordable than using traditional video, motion, 3D effect and animation techniques.

“There’s no way we could have created 20 minutes worth of dynamic animated content without Liquid and the Liquid Ai Studio. The result is mindblowing… it feels Pixar-like and right sized for our marketing budgets.. Plus, we were able to bring historical photography and characters we created over the past 15 years to life in a whole new way. Making The Dream Division campaign was exactly that: a dream.” —Tim Wilson, President, Ernest Packaging Solutions

A Content Engine Built for Any Scale.

Brands can choose from flexible engagement tiers:

Project Studio : Rapid content bursts for campaigns, launches, or one-off needs

: Rapid content bursts for campaigns, launches, or one-off needs Subscription Studio : Ongoing asset development across channels

: Ongoing asset development across channels Enterprise Studio: Fully embedded AI-powered content operation

With over 20 years of brand-building experience and early adoption of AI technologies, Liquid is uniquely positioned to help companies transform their brand systems into scalable content engines. Learn more about Liquid Ai Studio at www.liquidagency.com/LQDAi/

About Liquid

Liquid is a brand consulting and activation company that empowers ambitious organizations to achieve and maintain category leadership. We got our start in Silicon Valley in 2001. By embracing our roots, we paired design thinking with a lean, startup mentality. We make it fast, and we make it real, through a powerful and agile approach called Silicon Valley Thinking®, providing speed to market in a time of rapid change. For over 24 years, Liquid has partnered with leading Consumer and B2B brands such as GE, Google, HP, Intel, Nike, Nordstrom, and Walmart to build momentum through alignment of brand, customer, and employee experiences resulting in measurable business growth, brand momentum, and category leadership. Learn more about Liquid at www.liquidagency.com