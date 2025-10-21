Sound Physicians Partners with WellStack to Modernize Data Infrastructure and Enable Advanced Decision-Making

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellStack, a leader in healthcare data integration and advanced analytics, has partnered with Sound Physicians, a national physician-led medical group, to implement a next-generation data infrastructure that will enhance data-driven decision-making across Sound’s clinical, operational, and financial domains.

This strategic engagement includes the deployment of WellStack’s Unified Data Model (UDM) and the activation of two purpose-built analytics data marts—the RCM Decision Hub and the ACO Decision Hub. Together, these components will provide Sound with real-time insights to support population health management, optimize revenue cycle performance, and drive value-based care.

“To deliver exceptional care at scale, we must continuously advance how we use data across every dimension of our organization,” said Dr. John Birkmeyer, President, Medical Group of Sound Physicians. “WellStack’s platform gives us a foundation for real-time decision-making, deeper clinical insights, and operational agility—helping us better support our clinicians and the patients they serve.”

Through this partnership, WellStack will consolidate and standardize data from multiple sources including clinical systems, billing platforms, and payer data. The solution will empower over 15,000 users across more than 400 facilities with self-service analytics, predictive models, and interactive dashboards that support clinical transformation and operational excellence.

“Sound Physicians is known for their forward-thinking, physician-led approach to care,” said Rich Waller, CEO of WellStack. “We’re proud to help power their data transformation journey with a unified platform that enables smarter decisions, stronger performance, and meaningful outcomes at every level of care delivery.”

This initiative reinforces Sound’s commitment to using data as a strategic asset to improve outcomes across the communities they serve. WellStack’s platform in place, Sound will be equipped to deliver proactive care, manage risk more effectively, and operate with greater agility in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

About WellStack

WellStack is a leading provider of healthcare data integration and advanced analytics solutions. The company empowers healthcare organizations to improve clinical and operational outcomes through streamlined data management and actionable insights. For more information, visit https://wellstack.ai/company/

About Sound Physicians

As a physician-founded and led medical group, our priority is building lasting partnerships with hospitals and health systems to ensure every patient receives the care they need—and deserve. Shaped over two-plus decades by clinical excellence and well-honed business acumen, we’re proud to have more than 4,000 clinicians serving across emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, and anesthesia. Through these specialties, we touch the lives of millions of patients each year in local communities across 45 states. We also support the health and well-being of tens of thousands of long-term care residents, some of the most vulnerable patients, through our accountable care organization. From addressing universal challenges to unique community needs, we help our partners and clinical teams thrive today and well into the future.