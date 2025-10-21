-

ATOBA Energy and Arcadia eFuels Partner for Global Supply

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia eFuels announces they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ATOBA Energy to supply neat synthetic sustainable aviation fuel commonly referred to as eSAF. The agreement outlines that ATOBA would procure up to 150,000 tonnes of eSAF from each Arcadia eFuels project over 10 years. In contrast to conventional fossil jet fuels, eSAF is a synthetic aviation fuel produced from renewable electricity, water, and captured CO₂ anticipated to cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90%. The volume of eSAF under this agreement would therefore eliminate at least 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per site.

“At Arcadia eFuels, we are committed to delivering practical, scalable solutions that help decarbonize aviation. ATOBA Energy plays a pivotal role as an aggregator and market enabler to bring scale to the eSAF industry, connecting us with airlines seeking reliable volumes of sustainable fuel at long term competitive pricing. By working together with ATOBA across multiple projects as a step toward firm offtake, we are taking the necessary steps to make low-carbon air travel a reality and to support the industry’s long-term climate goals,” says Amy Hebert, CEO at Arcadia eFuels.

“Arcadia eFuels is bringing one of the most advanced eFuel projects in Europe to market. By adding Arcadia to our aggregation platform, we can offer airlines access to credible, scalable volumes of eSAF with price competitiveness, while providing Arcadia the long-term commitments they need to move forward to final investment decision. This partnership underlines ATOBA’s strategy of securing reliable supply sources that accelerate the transition to net-zero aviation,” says Arnaud Namer, CEO at ATOBA energy.

This agreement shows that long-term commitments from buyers like ATOBA are an essential piece to scale up eSAF production.

About Arcadia eFuels

Arcadia eFuels is committed to building facilities to produce the world’s future fuels. These low carbon fuels will allow the transportation sector, namely aviation and shipping, to use eFuels directly, without changes to existing engines and infrastructure. Arcadia eFuels aims to produce eFuels around the world to help meet the aviation industry’s decarbonization goals. Please visit www.arcadiaefuels.com to learn more or contact us at info@arcadiaefuels.com.

About ATOBA Energy

ATOBA is an intermediary aggregator of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that aims to accelerate the energy transition in the aviation sector by resolving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers.

ATOBA offers long-term SAF contracts at optimized prices to airlines and fuel resellers. The company guarantees security and competitiveness to its partners through diversified supply sources and high-level expertise.

ATOBA’s aggregation strategy also helps develop the SAF industry by providing producers with long-term purchase agreements that support their final investment decisions for production plants.

www.atoba.energy

Contacts

info@atoba.energy

