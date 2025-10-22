BIC and Musco Lighting Launch Program to Increase Youth Racing Opportunities

SAKHIR, Bahrain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East,’ and Musco, a global leader in sports and infrastructure lighting, today announced a new agreement, which will offer young people in Bahrain an opportunity to experience and learn more about racing.

As part of the agreement, BIC and Musco will launch The Musco Young Driver Development Programme at Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC). This world-class, grassroots motorsport facility will offer driver training to young people who may not otherwise have the chance to participate.

The agreement was confirmed in a signing ceremony held at the BIC premises in Sakhir. Signing the agreement were BIC Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa and Jeff Rogers, chief executive officer of Musco Lighting, in the presence of senior management from both companies.

“Musco has worked with BIC on lighting projects since 2004, beginning with the drag strip,” Rogers said. “We’re honored to partner with BIC to support Sheikh Salman’s vision that every young person has the chance to experience karting and the life lessons learned through it.”

“The launch of the young driver programme with Musco is founded based on our shared commitment to give back to the community,” Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said. “As active participants in global sport and entertainment, we both believe in the importance of using the power of sport for good and to better the communities around us. That shared passion is the cornerstone that will drive this programme.”

“We are therefore proud to be working with Musco Lighting to develop young drivers in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Having worked with Musco for many years as our specialist lighting provider, we are delighted to extend our relationship and continue our work with them as our preferred lighting supplier.”

The Musco Young Driver Development Programme will initially include an entry-level programme open to youth in Bahrain, with intermediate and advanced progammes following. The final stage will also include a fully-paid entry for selected drivers into The Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge, the leading competitive karting championship in Bahrain.

As part of the new sponsorship agreement, Musco also becomes the preferred lighting supplier at BIC. Musco has been involved with BIC since its inception. In addition to providing lighting infrastructure as part of the initial construction of BIC, which was completed in 2004, Musco also installed BIC’s state-of-the-art track lighting in 2014, with Bahrain becoming a landmark venue across the world for night racing.