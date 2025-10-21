Plunge Partners with Medical University of South Carolina to Advance Contrast Therapy Research

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plunge, the leading cold plunge and contrast therapy company, today announced a strategic research partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). The collaboration will establish dedicated hot and cold therapy research facilities equipped with Plunge’s All-In and Sauna units to conduct comprehensive studies on the physiological and neurological benefits of cold plunging and contrast therapy.

The partnership pairs Plunge's industry-leading contrast therapy innovations with MUSC's renowned research expertise, particularly through the university's Division of Aerospace and Performance Neurology. Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Director of the Division of Aerospace and Performance Neurology at MUSC, will lead the research initiatives.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in bringing a new layer of credibility to the growing field of cold water therapy and the well-established benefits of sauna," said Ryan Duey, Plunge Co-Founder and CEO. "In working with MUSC's distinguished medical researchers, we're committed to generating evidence-based data that will help people better understand the benefits of both cold immersion and sauna for a range of different scenarios. We hear first hand about them daily from our customers and we’re excited to have a partner in MUSC to help deepen our understanding of the benefits of these modalities."

The research equipment will live at MUSC's Charleston campus and will utilize Plunge's award-winning All-In and Sauna units. Plunge’s All-In seamlessly integrates Plunge’s industry-leading engineered cold and clean system, delivering an unmatched cold therapy experience. The studies will examine various aspects of cold water immersion and sauna including their effects on recovery, performance, and healthspan.

Dr. Rosenberg leads MUSC's Division of Aerospace and Performance Neurology, part of South Carolina’s only comprehensive academic health system. MUSC leads South Carolina in federal research funding and operates with a $8.3 billion annual budget, educating over 3,300 students and training more than 1,060 residents and fellows annually.

“MUSC’s Division of Aerospace and Performance Neurology is excited to partner with Plunge to explore how cold plunges and saunas can enhance neurocognitive function and resilience in people working in extreme environments,” said Dr. Mark Rosenberg. “Using cutting edge technology to measure how the nervous system responds to stress, we aim to better understand how temperature regulation influences strength, mental clarity, and cognitive performance — from pilots and special operators to professional athletes.”

The partnership underscores Plunge's commitment to advancing the scientific understanding of contrast therapy benefits while supporting evidence-based wellness practices.

About Plunge

Plunge is the leading at-home cold plunge and sauna company. Plunge’s flagship All-In cold plunge circulates crystal clear, 37° water on demand with smartphone-controlled temperature and session tracking, empowering users to experience the incredible benefits of cold water immersion. The Plunge Sauna creates a full contrast therapy experience offering benefits including improved blood circulation and reduced inflammation. Plunge is dedicated to helping people build mental and physical resilience through cold water immersion, continuing to lead the way in providing innovative solutions that make the transformative power of contrast therapy accessible to wellness enthusiasts everywhere.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, with a mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates over 3,300 students in six colleges and trains more than 1,060 residents and fellows across its health system. MUSC leads the state in federal, National Institutes of Health and other research funding. For information on our academic programs, visit MUSC.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. In 2025, for the 11th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit MUSCHealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $8.3 billion. The nearly 34,000 MUSC members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research and patient care.