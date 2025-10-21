Smarsh Announces Expansion of Relationship with Jefferies

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Smarsh announced that Jefferies has selected the company’s flagship communications surveillance technology to address the growing challenge of monitoring vast and complex digital communications. Jefferies, a leading full-service global investment banking and capital markets firm, faced a need to scale its global electronic communications and sought a solution that was compatible with its existing infrastructure and that could enhance its surveillance and increase the efficiency of its compliance team.

The Jefferies relationship has evolved from focusing on capturing critical communication channels, including mobile and Microsoft Teams, to now leveraging flagship communications surveillance technology.

With the transition now complete, Jefferies benefits from the business-critical support of the Smarsh Global Services team, a group recognized for its expertise. This support enables risk detection across communication channels, ensuring Jefferies can proactively address increasingly complex regulatory demands.

“Smarsh and Jefferies have a 15-year relationship built on trust and performance, and we're excited to continue on our journey of innovation together,” said Goutam Nadella, Chief Product Officer, Smarsh. “Adopting Smarsh’s premier communications surveillance technology is the next step in helping Jefferies to future-proof its compliance strategy, leveraging Smarsh’s decade of domain expertise.”

Anu Willoughby, Global COO, Legal and Compliance, Jefferies stated: “We’ve worked with numerous technology providers, and we expanded our relationship with Smarsh because they have a partner-first approach. Their ability to adapt and deliver across geographies makes them a strategic ally in our compliance journey.”

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, Jefferies offers insights and expertise to investors, companies, and governments.