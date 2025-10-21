BoodleBox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Transform Collaborative AI Teaching and Learning in Education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BoodleBox, the collaborative AI platform empowering human potential through responsible AI integration, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft. BoodleBox will adopt Azure’s AI-ready ecosystem to enhance scalability, performance, and data privacy while transitioning its platform infrastructure to Microsoft Azure. This migration lays the foundation for deeper integration with Microsoft’s AI and analytics capabilities, including future exploration of Foundry, Search, and Microsoft Fabric to further expand collaborative learning solutions.

Through Microsoft Elevate, BoodleBox will access technical expertise, migration funding, and co-sell support to accelerate responsible AI adoption in education globally.

Collaboration Highlights:

- Expand Collaborative AI Access: Through strategic partnership with Microsoft's education channel, BoodleBox will enhance institutional access to its multi-AI, multi-user transparent learning environments where educators can see, guide, and enhance the human-AI collaboration process. This partnership prioritizes educational outcomes while ensuring AI tools remain pedagogically sound and aligned with academic missions.

- Co-Develop Collaborative AI Solutions: BoodleBox and Microsoft will co-develop AI-powered coaching and assignment tools that enable transparent collaboration between students, faculty, and AI models, while building essential AI literacy skills for the future workforce. This partnership enhances BoodleBox's ability to deliver educator-requested features, ensuring its roadmap remains driven by educational community needs.

- Scale Responsible AI Implementation: BoodleBox helps Microsoft's education customers implement AI responsibly through secure AI infrastructure that provides access to popular AI models while reducing cost of use by up to 95% and reducing environmental impact. The platform ensures SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and FERPA compliance and data privacy protection, enabling institutions to align AI adoption with sustainability goals.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Microsoft, a company that has revolutionized productivity and championed responsible AI development," said France Hoang, CEO and Founder of BoodleBox. "This collaboration expands our mission to empower human potential through collaborative AI, helping educational institutions build the foundation for lifelong learning that transitions seamlessly from classroom to career."

“This is about more than just AI; it's about the future of learning. BoodleBox is already transforming how our faculty and students engage with AI—creating transparency, building essential skills, and fostering responsible innovation,” said Brett Hinson, VP of IT and CIO, Lipscomb University. “Partnering with Microsoft amplifies this impact exponentially, giving us the infrastructure and ecosystem to ensure we are not just adopting technology, but leveraging it to build stronger students and a more dynamic academic community.”

Since its launch, BoodleBox has gained traction with 50,000+ educators, students, and professionals across 1,300+ institutions seeking comprehensive AI teaching and learning solutions. Recent implementations show measurable impact: 0% unethical AI usage, 83% improvement in student prompting skills, and 87% student preference over other AI platforms.

“Microsoft and BoodleBox have a shared vision of empowering educators with responsible AI that fosters lifelong learning—from classroom to career,” said Jeremy Pitman, Global Director, ISVs and Digital Natives - Microsoft Elevate. “Together, we’re working to ensure that technology amplifies, not replaces, human potential.”

“We chose BoodleBox because it is safe, intuitive, and built for educators. Our data stays protected, and our students’ privacy is respected,” said Dr. Ann Aust, Program Director for the Master’s Degree in Education, North Greenville University. “This partnership with Microsoft will make BoodleBox even better … a seamless integration of platforms that provides safety, innovation, and community.”

BoodleBox aligns with Microsoft's commitment to AI for Good, reinforcing shared values around responsible AI development and human empowerment. This collaboration supports Microsoft's vision of AI that amplifies human capabilities rather than replacing them. Through Microsoft Elevate, BoodleBox will have enhanced access to Microsoft's resources, expertise, and go-to-market support to scale its impact in the education sector.

As a platform committed to human-centric AI, BoodleBox is on a mission to create the world's most collaborative AI ecosystem where technology serves to enhance human potential. To learn more about the collaboration, visit BoodleBox's website (www.boodlebox.ai) and follow BoodleBox on LinkedIn for the latest insights on collaborative AI for lifelong learning and work.

About BoodleBox

BoodleBox is the collaborative AI platform that empowers human potential through responsible AI integration. BoodleBox helps educational institutions build AI literacy, foster educator-student collaboration, and prepare students for AI-integrated careers through AI coaching, structured AI assignments, and transparent learning environments. Trusted by 50,000+ users across 1,300+ institutions—because the future belongs to humans who can collaborate effectively with AI. Learn more at www.boodlebox.ai.