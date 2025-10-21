Trans Americas Fiber System Deploys Ciena High-Capacity Optical Technology on TAM-1 Submarine Cable

MIAMI, Fla. & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trans Americas Fiber System (TAFS) is transforming digital infrastructure across the Americas with its new TAM-1 subsea cable system, a next-generation network designed to deliver unprecedented capacity, scalability, and resiliency to the region. TAM-1 will be the first scalable, neutral fiber system built in decades to connect Central America and the Caribbean directly to the U.S., with landing points in Mexico, Colombia, and key markets across the region.

TAM-1 is designed with a total system capacity of more than 650 Tbps across 24 fiber pairs southbound and 12 northbound. To bring this design to life, TAFS is working with leading technology providers and has selected Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN), high-capacity optical solutions — including GeoMesh Extreme powered by WaveLogic 6 Extreme and the 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) — to light portions of its cable system. This open architecture supports spectrum sharing and fluid scalability, allowing operators to expand seamlessly as demand for connectivity accelerates.

“At TAFS, we are leading a new generation of fluid connectivity for the Americas, one that redefines how networks are built, accessed, and scaled,” said Julio Bran, CEO of TAFS. “As we pursue this vision, we are choosing Ciena — not only for their technology, but for their alignment with our mission to deliver flexible, efficient, and future-ready digital infrastructure. TAM-1 is designed to disrupt the status quo, and together we are setting a new standard for connectivity in the region.”

The 7,200 km TAM-1 system features two diverse subsea routes, enhancing resiliency while enabling low-latency connectivity for critical applications. With its programmable and automated design, TAM-1 is purpose-built to support the bandwidth needs of AI, cloud, 5G, edge computing, streaming, and enterprise services — representing a massive leap forward compared to legacy systems currently operating in the region.

“Trans Americas Fiber System’s TAM-1 cable system is designed to provide seamless and reliable connectivity across the trans-Americas region,” said Thomas Soerensen, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena. “Leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh solution and optical networking expertise, TAM-1 will be poised to power the region’s surging bandwidth demands driven by cloud, video streaming, AI and more.”

About Trans Americas Fiber System

Trans Americas Fiber System is building the most dynamic, neutral, and future-ready subsea fiber network in the Americas, delivering scalable, open-access connectivity across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and the Caribbean. With TAM-1, TAFS is revolutionizing how operators buy and utilize bandwidth through a fluid and scalable architecture that delivers unparalleled connectivity and low latency solutions.

The northern route of TAM-1 will be Ready for Service (RFS) in Q4 2025, followed by the southern route in Q1 2026. To learn more, visit www.transamericasfiber.com or contact info@transamericasfiber.com for information about capacity solutions and services.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, components, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

