Cyware Announces Strategic Partnership to Power Advanced Threat Intelligence Operations for Enterprise and Public Sector Security Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, a leader in AI-powered threat intelligence management, automation, and security orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft built on deep product integrations to help global enterprises and public sector organizations operationalize threat intelligence with greater speed, ease and confidence. The partnership delivers a uniquely integrated threat intelligence workflow across Cyware and Microsoft Sentinel, giving customers a faster path from threat insights to action.

As a Microsoft partner, Cyware’s solutions are already available in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace simplifying procurement for commercial and government buyers. The companies are now expanding on their partnership to deliver an end-to-end solution that modernizes security operations automating threat intelligence ingestion, enrichment, and actioning.

The deep integration between Microsoft Sentinel and Cyware Intel Exchange enables bi-directional threat intelligence exchange, including support for STIX/TAXII-based threat intelligence sharing to validate indicators at scale for mutual customers. Many security teams still struggle to operationalize threat intelligence at scale due to siloed data, inconsistent context and validation, and manual handoffs between tools. With this collaboration, Microsoft Sentinel can ingest actionable threat intelligence from Cyware, while Cyware can receive intelligence from Microsoft Sentinel to drive faster investigations and response with real-time context sharing and actioning.

“This partnership with Microsoft brings together Cyware’s strength in AI-powered threat intelligence operations and Microsoft’s security technology to help customers make smarter, faster decisions,” said Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Cyware. “By meeting defenders directly in Microsoft Sentinel, and making Cyware deployable through Microsoft Commercial Marketplace we are reducing friction from purchase to value while giving security teams enriched, high-fidelity intelligence they can act on immediately.”

“We’re focused on empowering every defender with a more connected, intelligence-driven experience,” said Erez Einav, Corporate Vice President, Sentinel and Defender XDR at Microsoft. “This partnership with Cyware extends how threat intelligence is shared, validated, and automated across Microsoft Sentinel, helping customers streamline workflows, strengthen detection quality, and accelerate response.”

In addition to the Microsoft Sentinel integration, Cyware Intel Exchange also integrates with Microsoft Defender, enabling Defender Threat Intelligence feeds to flow into Cyware for enrichment and automated indicator searches against Microsoft Defender data, speeding triage and investigation.

This announcement also builds on Cyware’s recent inclusion in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and continued momentum with Microsoft Security Copilot, where Cyware participated as one of the inaugural Copilot launch partners. The collaboration strengthens ongoing integrations between Cyware Intel Exchange, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Defender and supports Azure-hosted deployment options for customers standardizing on Microsoft.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

Additional details about the partnership are available at https://www.cyware.com/technology-alliances/microsoft.

About Cyware

Cyware is an industry leader in operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.