Esri and UNFPA Extend Strategic Partnership to Support 2030 Census Round

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in support of the 2030 census round. Building on a successful collaboration during the 2020 census round, the partnership aims to embed geographic information system (GIS) technology into all phases of census work. By leveraging GIS, national statistics and census offices will gain access to more authoritative, location-enabled data and faster, more efficient methods of planning, collection, and dissemination.

“National census projects can often involve mapping an entire country,” said Linda Peters, Esri global business development manager. “GIS is becoming crucial for every step of a census but deploying it is new to many national statistical offices. We are happy to provide the resources that can enable this large-scale feat of authoritative data collection and communication.”

The integration of location intelligence into census operations is crucial for making informed decisions that impact communities. For example, census data can help determine where to build new schools, where healthcare services for the elderly are most needed, and how to prioritize other essential public services. This collaboration between Esri and UNFPA ensures that countries have the support and resources they need to conduct successful censuses, ultimately aiding better decision-making and resource allocation.

Esri has long collaborated with national statistics offices to help them integrate statistical and geospatial information. In 2020, UNFPA used Esri technology to create the UNFPA COVID-19 Population Vulnerability dashboard. The interactive tool provided public health workers, policymakers, and the general public with access to information on populations vulnerable to COVID-19, helping to target preparedness and response efforts and save lives.

The renewed partnership is particularly significant for countries facing challenges in funding and conducting their censuses. By providing the necessary tools and financial support, Esri and UNFPA are helping these nations achieve accurate and timely census data, which is essential for effective planning and development. During the last census round, Esri supported more than 45 countries through its grant program, with financial backing from UNFPA for half of those nations.

To learn more about how Esri helps statistical offices take a geographic approach to census data collection, visit esri.com/en-us/industries/official-statistics/geospatial-enablement-program/overview.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2025 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.