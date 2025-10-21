Accenture and AWS Accelerate AI-Powered Reinvention and Cloud Modernization for Public Service Organizations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver transformative digital services to public sector, defense and national security organizations. Through the Accenture AWS Business Group, the companies will collaborate to create new solutions that use cloud and AI services to reduce operating costs, optimize resource allocation, and improve the quality of citizen services and defense capabilities.

Running on AWS’s secure infrastructure, these AI-powered solutions focus on navigating workforce transformation, improving the delivery of social services, and mission-driven accelerators. This collaboration brings together Accenture's industry knowledge and cloud, data and AI expertise alongside the advanced and secure cloud and AI services of AWS.

These solutions build on the deep relationship between Accenture and AWS and proven track record of helping organizations such as the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) benefit from cloud and AI services.

Rebecca Harris, secretary, Louisiana DCFS, said: “In collaboration with Accenture and AWS, the Louisiana DCFS is investing in secure, compliant, cloud technology that enhances case management, data sharing, and communication for citizens navigating access to critical support. These tools are helping reduce administrative burdens, boost operational efficiency, and empower staff to focus more on delivering direct services to children and families.”

Accenture and AWS will focus on helping public service organizations reinvent in three areas:

Workforce Transformation with AI: Accenture research shows that 87% of executives agree that AI agents are driving a new era of process transformation. Accenture and AWS are building and deploying generative AI and agentic AI solutions that dramatically increase public sector productivity by automating tasks and entire processes and enhancing decision-making capabilities. Organizations can accelerate their modernization journey with AWS Migration Acceleration Program benefits, including proof-of-concept trials, migration assessments and AWS credits that reduce implementation costs while ensuring secure, compliant cloud adoption.

Defense and National Security Mission Readiness: Building on AWS's secure infrastructure designed for high-sensitivity operations will allow defense and national security organizations to rapidly deploy cloud solutions that enhance operational capabilities and mission outcomes. Solutions feature zero-trust architectures, edge computing for contested environments and supply chain optimization capabilities that enable defense agencies to modernize legacy systems while maintaining the highest security standards.

Social Service and Health Solutions: Accenture and AWS will transform how social services and health and human services agencies deliver care through AI-powered case management and data analytics platforms. These solutions will help enable faster benefit determinations, improve service delivery through predictive analytics, and modernize critical systems for social benefits and employment programs, including Integrated Eligibility in the US, while maintaining strict data privacy controls.

"Public sector organizations are ready to reinvent using AI to operate more efficiently and better serve citizens," said Jennifer Jackson, AWS Business Group lead at Accenture. "These expanded solutions will help organizations modernize with innovative cloud and AI solutions. This is the first step in reinventing citizen services and boosting defense capabilities, while also building trust and ensuring high standards of security and compliance.”

"Citizens today expect the same seamless digital experiences from government services that they enjoy from commercial platforms," said Rishi Bhaskar, director, worldwide public sector partnerships at AWS. "Through this strategic collaboration with Accenture, we're helping public service organizations deliver those experiences by enabling innovation through transformative technologies, while also helping them operate more efficiently in today's challenging landscape."

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the use of AI could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.