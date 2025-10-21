-

Euna Solutions Joins Workday Partner Program

Euna’s budget solution, Euna Budget, delivers secure, integrated budgeting solutions that help governments modernize, increase transparency, and drive faster ROI

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built cloud solutions for the public sector, today announced that it has joined the Workday Partner Program with Euna Budget.

“Obtaining the Workday Certified Integration status signals that Euna Budget meets rigorous standards for integration, interoperability, and security," said Adam Roth, VP Partnerships and Government Relations at Euna Solutions.

As governments across North America head into the critical 2026 budgeting cycle, growing fiscal constraints, heightened demands for transparency, and outdated legacy systems are creating urgent pressure for modern, integrated financial tools.

Euna Budget, a Workday certified integration, is a purpose-built SaaS budgeting solution designed for public sector agencies, including states, counties, and cities. Euna Budget supports the full spectrum of budget management—operating, personnel, and capital—while enabling multi-phase development, advanced forecasting, and defensible long-term financial planning. The solution facilitates both executive and legislative budgeting tracks, offering secure, efficient workflows. With integrated transparency tools like OpenBook and Budget Book Studio, agencies can enhance visibility and public engagement. Backed by a team of budgeting experts, Euna Budget delivers guided implementation, tailored training, and ongoing support to help governments budget smarter and operate more effectively.

“As governments approach the 2026 budget cycle under increasing financial pressure, they require solutions that are proven, secure, and quick to implement,” said Adam Roth, VP Partnerships and Government Relations at Euna Solutions. “Obtaining the Workday Certified Integration status signals that Euna Budget meets rigorous standards for integration, interoperability, and security. With pre-certified integrations that lower costs, reduce downtime, and deliver faster ROI, this recognition validates the value we deliver alongside Workday to help agencies act decisively.”

As a Workday Partner, Euna Solutions will:

  • Deliver purpose-built budgeting capabilities designed for the unique needs of the public sector.
  • Provide Workday Certified integrations that reduce costs, minimize downtime, and accelerate deployment.
  • Enhance transparency and public engagement through integrated publishing tools like OpenBook and Budget Book Studio.
  • Offer guided implementation, tailored training, and ongoing expert support to help agencies maximize their Workday investments.

For more information about Euna Budget or visit the Workday Marketplace.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software that helps public sector and government organizations streamline procurement, budgeting, payments, grants management, and special education administration. Designed to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and compliance, Euna Solutions supports more than 3,400 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency, and driving community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector progress through innovative SaaS solutions. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

