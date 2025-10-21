NESN and Astound Business Solutions Forge Next-Generation Partnership to Power Agile, Cross-Platform Sports Delivery

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As sports media companies navigate rapidly shifting viewer habits and the complexity of delivering premium content across multiple platforms, Astound Business Solutions has partnered with New England Sports Network (NESN) to build a flexible, future-ready distribution infrastructure that scales with audience demand.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing today's sports networks: viewers expect flawless delivery whether they're watching on cable, streaming via the NESN 360 app, or consuming content on any connected device. Meeting these expectations while consolidating engineering resources requires infrastructure that's both robust and adaptable.

"The days of managing separate workflows for different distribution channels are over," said Kenny Elcock, Vice President of Technology at NESN. "Our partnership with Astound Media Services gives us the agility to deliver premium Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins content seamlessly, whether fans are watching on traditional cable, streaming through the NESN 360 app, or accessing our content through any affiliate platform. We're consolidating our engineering resources without compromising quality, while enhancing our ability to adapt to our viewer needs.

Astound is implementing a unified distribution solution for NESN and its Sports Network Pittsburgh (SNP) entity, serving their combined 100+ affiliates nationwide. The solution leverages Astound's dedicated fiber infrastructure and MPLS IP networks to deliver SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) broadcast streams at multiple standards, including UHD, ensuring consistent quality across every delivery method and platform.

Built for the Modern Media Landscape

The partnership reflects the evolution of sports media delivery. Where networks once managed discrete paths for cable, satellite, and digital delivery, today's environment demands a single, flexible infrastructure that adapts to audience behavior in real-time.

Astound's Media Services platform addresses this need with:

Cross-Platform Consistency : Seamless delivery to cable affiliates, streaming apps like NESN 360, and digital platforms from a single distribution architecture

: Seamless delivery to cable affiliates, streaming apps like NESN 360, and digital platforms from a single distribution architecture Consolidated Engineering : Unified workflows that reduce complexity while maintaining the highest standards for live sports production

: Unified workflows that reduce complexity while maintaining the highest standards for live sports production Scalable Bandwidth : Infrastructure that expands with audience demand without service interruption or quality degradation

: Infrastructure that expands with audience demand without service interruption or quality degradation Low-Latency Performance : Critical for live sports where every second matters, from first pitch to final buzzer

: Critical for live sports where every second matters, from first pitch to final buzzer Flexible Format Support: Native handling of HD, UHD, and emerging standards without requiring infrastructure overhauls

"Sports networks today have to be able to deliver content simultaneously- traditional broadcast, direct-to-consumer streaming, regional syndication, and national distribution," said Patrick Knorr, President of Sales for Astound Business Solutions. "Our Media Services team designs solutions that unify these delivery paths without forcing our partners to compromise on quality or responsiveness. NESN can manage its entire distribution footprint, from Boston to Pittsburgh, from NESN 360 to affiliate partners, through scalable infrastructure on a dedicated fiber network."

Solving Real Industry Challenges

The partnership demonstrates how modern content delivery networks can address the operational realities facing sports media companies. By consolidating previously separate engineering workflows onto Astound's unified platform, NESN can achieve Resource Optimization, allocating technical resources more strategically while maintaining service excellence across all channels. Additionally, the infrastructure provides Viewer Habit Flexibility: as audiences shift between traditional viewing and streaming platforms like NESN 360, the network automatically accommodates varying bandwidth requirements and delivery protocols without manual intervention. This capacity also enables Rapid Deployment; when NESN needs to expand affiliate relationships or launch new distribution channels, Astound's network capacity and flexible architecture enable quick implementation without extended lead times. Finally, high circuit availability and diverse fiber-optic routing ensure Quality Assurance and uninterrupted delivery of live sports content, where there's no room for buffering or quality drops.

Beyond NESN, Astound Business Solutions Media Services has engineered custom infrastructure solutions for professional sports and entertainment venues across key U.S. markets, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York City, Seattle, Austin, Portland, Sacramento, and San Antonio, enabling interconnection with major broadcasters and building custom transport networks for live content distribution nationwide.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today's evolving IT and remain competitive in their markets. Learn more at www.astoundbusiness.com.

About New England Sports Network

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage, and recently named RSN of the Year by Cynopsis. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN's free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, NESN NATION, offers 30+ hours of weekly live and original programming, including exclusive sports content, interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, available on Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Roku, LG, Twitch, Plex, and TCLtv+. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video production and always-on news coverage. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).