BearingPoint partners with Ideo to accelerate Equipment-as-a-Service transformation

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today a strategic partnership with Ideo B.V., a leading SAP specialist with over 25 years of experience in process optimization for service and asset management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the execution of BearingPoint’s Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) strategy, combining its advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms with Ideo’s deep domain expertise to accelerate digital transformation across Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and industrial manufacturers, as well as asset-heavy sectors including oil & gas, utilities, transportation & logistics, and financial services – specifically rental and leasing companies and OEM-linked captive finance organizations.

Together, the firms aim to empower organizations in these sectors to transition toward intelligent asset management and service-based business models. This partnership reflects a shared vision to reshape how industrial organizations manage, monetize, and finance their assets – moving from ownership to outcomes, from complexity to simplicity, and from siloed systems to integrated experiences.

The partnership will focus on delivering joint value through BearingPoint’s modular and end-to-end Equipment-as-a-Service portfolio – ETM.next, Lease & Rent, and Asset & Funding Management – enhanced by Ideo’s expertise in process optimization for service and asset management. Ideo will support implementation activities in client engagements and collaborate on marketing and sales enablement.

The initial scope of the partnership covers the Netherlands and Belgium. BearingPoint remains open to forming similar strategic alliances across the broader EMEA region, as well as in the Americas and APAC, to accelerate and scale its EaaS offering globally.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine asset management through EaaS,” said Donald Wachs, Global Leader BearingPoint Products. “Ideo’s deep expertise in SAP and process optimization complements our platform capabilities perfectly, supporting us to deliver not just technology, but meaningful transformation across complex service and asset environments.”

“We’re excited to deliver solutions that truly resonate with customers,” added Patrick van de Kamp, Director of Operations, Alliances & Innovation at Ideo. “Together, we’ll help clients unlock value through enterprise-grade innovation and customer-centric delivery.”

The collaboration includes joint go-to-market strategies, co-branded marketing campaigns, and integrated delivery teams. The firms will jointly approach customers, host joint events, and produce thought leadership content to drive awareness and adoption of EaaS solutions.

Together with partners like SAP, Black Winch, and now Ideo, BearingPoint is shaping a future where modular system innovation, sustainability, and outcome-based models converge to deliver lasting transformative outcomes for our clients.

About Ideo

Ideo is a specialist in process optimization for service and asset management, with over 25 years of experience and a leading position in the SAP ecosystem. The company focuses on complex technical environments where speed and accuracy are critical, helping clients streamline operations and improve outcomes. Ideo’s team is known for its deep domain expertise, long-term client relationships, and a passion for continuous improvement.

Ideo has been recognized twice as SAP Digital Supply Chain Partner of the Year and works closely with clients and partners to deliver value beyond software—combining implementation excellence with strategic insight across the digital supply chain.

For more information about Ideo, please visit:

Homepage: www.ideo-nl.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideo-b-v-/

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach that transforms businesses using technology intelligently. The firm operates across three core units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Its Consulting services focus on selected areas, combining business and technology expertise with profound industry knowledge. The Products unit provides IP-driven solutions and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers deal advisory and transaction services. In addition to its core operations, BearingPoint runs two joint ventures: Arcwide, a JV with IFS, which specializes in business transformation based on IFS technology, and BearingPoint North America, a JV with ABeam, which is dedicated to consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint serves many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together 15,000 professionals and supports clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation with sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, driven by a strong sense of purpose – today and into the future.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

ETM.next: https://bearingpoint.services/etm/en/

Lease & Rent: https://bearingpoint.services/lease-and-rent/en/

Assets & Funding Management: https://bearingpoint.services/assets-and-funding/en/