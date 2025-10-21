Ostberg Sinclair & Co adopts Intapp Collaboration to activate collective firm intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that tax advisory firm Ostberg Sinclair & Co has implemented Intapp Collaboration. Based on the Microsoft 365 platform, Intapp Collaboration is helping Ostberg Sinclair improve communications and document management to support the firm’s growth goals.

Leading change

Founded in 2023, Ostberg Sinclair specializes in providing clear, actionable tax advisory services. The firm’s adoption of Intapp Collaboration will help it create a modern, technology-supported engagement lifecycle and support its growth goals.

“We wanted to modernize our document management efforts within the Microsoft platform,” said Robyn Limmer, Partner at Ostberg Sinclair. “With Intapp Collaboration, we have a content management system that supports our unique workflows and files our documents and communications in the right workspaces with the click of a button. It has already improved knowledge sharing across the firm, and the structured approach to data governance will enable us to use AI effectively in the future.”

Enabling modern work

Intapp Collaboration extends Ostberg Sinclair’s Microsoft 365 solutions into a single, centralized hub for all documents, communications, and other client and engagement content. It houses all the firm’s content, including documents and emails, so teams can easily access and file emails directly from Outlook.

Intapp Collaboration automatically creates workspaces for new opportunities by generating Microsoft SharePoint and Teams environments with associated file structures — significantly accelerating the start of work on new engagements. This unified repository also provides greater structure and control around document versioning and co-authoring, while metadata tagging enables advanced search functionality.

Successful deployment and adoption

To ensure a quick, successful deployment of Intapp Collaboration, Ostberg Sinclair worked with Forge Software, an Intapp partner that specializes in helping advisory services implement and derive long-term value from their Intapp solutions. By taking a hands-on, tailored approach, Forge Software’s experts were able to meet Ostberg Sinclair’s strategic and technology needs and accelerate firmwide adoption.

“Adoption and usage are already increasing compared to our previous solution,” said Limmer. “We were able to fine-tune the user experience specifically to our needs and ensure that our professionals could access everything they need right from Outlook.”

"Ostberg Sinclair is raising the bar for how accounting firms work — making collaboration and knowledge sharing central to growth," said Tom Koehler, Global Managing Principal of Accounting and Consulting Industries at Intapp. "With Intapp Collaboration, they gain a scalable platform that empowers professionals, amplifies expertise, and drives client value."

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit Intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.