Fresh Del Monte and Church Brothers Farms Announce Strategic Agreement on Mann Packing Assets as Part of Long-Term Growth Strategy

CORAL GABLES, Fla. and SALINAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, and Church Brothers Farms, a family-owned, Salinas-based company known for its leadership in value-added vegetables and leafy greens, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for the sale and transfer of key assets from Fresh Del Monte’s Mann Packing business. The transaction represents a strategic, forward-looking move for both organizations—aligning each company around its core strengths and driving continued progress for the fresh produce industry as a whole.

“This is a complementary move that positions both organizations for success,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Church Brothers brings deep vegetable expertise and a strong production footprint, making them the ideal home for Mann Packing and its legacy of innovation. For Fresh Del Monte, this transaction allows us to concentrate fully on our core products and higher-margin, value-added segments—areas where we continue to deliver the quality, reliability and innovation our customers expect. It also reflects our disciplined commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value, ensuring we invest in the categories and capabilities that will define the next chapter of our business.”

Under the agreement, Church Brothers Farms will assume operations at Mann Packing’s state-of-the-art facility in Gonzales, Calif. This expansion allows Church Brothers to serve both foodservice and retail markets more comprehensively, operating as a true, one-stop shop for customers seeking continuity, quality and convenience. Building on Mann Packing’s legacy of innovation, Church Brothers will integrate its vegetable expertise and value-added capabilities to further strengthen its retail presence.

“As industry leaders in farming, harvesting, processing, and marketing premium vegetables, we are honored to steward Mann Packing’s legacy in the Salinas Valley,” said Brian Church, Church Brothers Farms Chief Executive Officer. “This transition marks a pivotal step in our growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to category leadership and accelerating our strategic expansion into retail—an essential pillar of Church Brothers’ future.”

For Fresh Del Monte, the divestiture reflects a disciplined focus on strengthening its core portfolio and driving long-term, sustainable growth. Mann Packing has been an important part of the Fresh Del Monte family for several years, and this transition ensures that its legacy will continue under a company deeply rooted in the vegetable industry. By concentrating resources on high-growth fruit and fresh-cut categories—where it continues to deliver the highest quality and reliability—Fresh Del Monte will enhance operational efficiency, optimize its margin profile, and continue developing opportunities to convert residual materials and byproducts into new value streams, while reducing waste and enhancing overall resource efficiency.

For Church Brothers, the acquisition represents a continuation of its steady growth strategy and long-term commitment to the vegetable category. The company plans to leverage the Gonzales facility’s capacity to expand its integrated supply network, enhance service capabilities, and deliver greater value to retail and foodservice customers.

With complementary expertise and aligned values, Fresh Del Monte and Church Brothers are leaning into their core strengths to help strengthen the broader produce supply chain—supporting quality, consistency, and sustainable growth.

“Progress in produce has always come from collaboration and shared purpose,” Abu-Ghazaleh added. “This agreement reinforces that principle—two leaders doubling down on what they do best, creating a more dynamic, customer-focused future for the industry.”

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

ABOUT CHURCH BROTHERS FARMS

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated, family-owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year-round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.