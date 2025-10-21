Genesys Cloud AI Helps Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Deliver More Compassionate, Connected Patient Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI), a leading outpatient radiology provider in Southern Nevada, has redefined both patient and employee experiences through Genesys®, the global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. By implementing the Genesys Cloud™ platform, SDMI has elevated patient care experiences through streamlined operations and empowered its workforce with modern digital tools.

For patients awaiting diagnostic imaging, timely access is critical. Quick scheduling and clear communication help patients ease the stress of uncertainty while ensuring care moves forward without unnecessary delays. When access is delayed, patients may face longer waits for results or procedures, which can heighten anxiety and create setbacks in their care journey.

With the Genesys Cloud platform, SDMI has transformed its approach. Virtual agents and voicebots, securely integrated with electronic medical records, now enable patients to verify, cancel appointments on their own or be directed to the patient portal where they can schedule online and access results.

Through intelligent routing and overflow handling, SDMI has supported an additional 4,000 calls per month, ensuring more people are supported with compassionate guidance to their questions and care without sacrificing quality. Patients also gained 24/7 access to services, providing peace of mind and ensuring support is available outside of traditional business hours. These advancements have driven measurable improvements, including a significant reduction in call abandonment rates — dropping from 10% to 2.9% — alongside higher scheduling rates and increased overall capacity.

“Today’s phone systems are no longer just about connecting calls — they’re about connecting people,” said Rachel Papka, chief innovation officer at SDMI. “With Genesys, patient access has become faster, easier and more compassionate. At the same time, our employees now have the tools and flexibility to focus on what matters most, delivering exceptional care with confidence.

“Our evolution with Genesys goes far beyond modernizing technology — it’s about redefining the patient experience. Genesys is so much more than a phone call or a text. It is the first impression of the caller, one of the most important databases our team uses, and one that we feel confident will continue to grow as we do.”

As part of its transformation, SDMI placed equal importance on the employee experience, knowing that empowered, supported teams are the foundation of exceptional patient care. Contact center advisors and schedulers had previously struggled with overwhelming call volumes, manual scheduling tasks and limited forecasting accuracy. These pressures not only made their jobs more stressful, but also limited the time and energy they could devote to what mattered most, showing empathy and care to patients and families in their community.

By implementing Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management, SDMI introduced greater efficiency and flexibility into daily operations. Automated interaction analytics and real-time coaching have made it easier for employees to resolve patient questions on the first call, improving first-call resolution by 17% and boosting confidence in their roles. With automated workforce scheduling, SDMI has significantly improved forecasting accuracy and reduced manual management time by over 40%, while other automation features have lowered after-call work by 18%.

Collectively, these improvements ease the administrative burden on staff, giving them more time and energy to focus on delivering higher-quality care. The impact has been significant: Team productivity has increased by 22% and voluntary attrition has declined by 25%. Empowered and supported, employees are able to bring greater empathy to their work, while patients experience smoother, more compassionate interactions at every step of care.

“SDMI is setting a new standard for improving patient care and outcomes, demonstrating the critical role technology can play in improving access to care,” said Tara Mahoney, vice president of global healthcare at Genesys. “SDMI’s transformation highlights the power of the Genesys Cloud platform, leveraging rich engagement and AI capabilities and applying them to healthcare workflows, which has resulted in an elevated patient and employee experiences to deliver seamless access to care.”

With Genesys, SDMI is not just improving operations; it is shaping a future where AI, data and humans combine to deliver exceptional experiences for both patients and employees. This dual focus underscores its belief that innovation and compassionate care are inseparable and that the most advanced solutions are those that strengthen human connections.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.genesys.com.

© 2025 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX, GCXNow, Experience as a Service, and AppFoundry are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.