Verituity and Sagent Partner to Modernize and Secure Mortgage Servicing Payments

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verituity, a leading provider of intelligent, verified payouts solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sagent, a fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing, to embed Verituity’s cloud-based payouts platform into Sagent’s servicing solutions.

This partnership equips servicers to move beyond legacy check-based systems and adopt modern, scalable payment rails that improve efficiency, security, and borrower experience.

Through the integration, Sagent’s clients will be able to deliver secure, verified payouts across key refund use cases, including annual escrow analysis refunds and loan payoff overages, directly to borrowers through the banks and rails of their choice. The solution also extends to supplier and vendor payments, ensuring that all disbursements are accurate, timely, and protected against fraud. And by enabling digital payouts, servicers will minimize escheatment exposure and improve overall compliance by reducing the number of uncashed and returned checks.

“Mortgage servicers have long struggled with the risks and inefficiencies of paper checks,” said Ben Turner, CEO of Verituity. “Our partnership with Sagent gives servicers immediate access to intelligent, verified payouts - reducing fraud, lowering escheatment, ensuring compliance, and streamlining payouts for borrowers and suppliers alike.”

“This partnership underscores the commitment shared by Sagent and Verituity to help mortgage servicers modernize payments, reduce costs, and offer an experience that homeowners enjoy,” said Perry Hilzendeger, EVP of Strategic Growth at Sagent. “Together, we’re enabling servicers to simplify tech stacks while giving consumers and suppliers the secure, digital payout optionality they now expect.”

The Verituity team is available to discuss this integration with all LoanServ customers.

About Verituity:

Verituity’s payout platform enables smart and verified B2B and B2C payout solutions for banks and enterprises. By knowing and verifying every payer, payee, account and transaction and by adding intelligence to every disbursement, Verituity’s platform minimizes risks, optimizes payout economics and ensures on-time digital payments to the right payee and payment account from the right funding account every time. www.verituity.com

About Sagent:

Sagent is a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology solutions, empowering servicers to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and improve profitability. Sagent's Dara platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies to address the evolving needs of the mortgage servicing industry.