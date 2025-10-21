Conquest Planning Partners With Meridian Credit Union to Deliver AI-Powered, Personalized Financial Planning

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conquest Planning Inc. (“Conquest”), a technology platform modernizing financial planning with customized and convenient advice, today announced a strategic partnership with Meridian Credit Union (“Meridian”), Canada’s second-largest credit union. Conquest Planning will play a key role in helping to enable Meridian’s OnYourWay, a new advice experience designed to help Members feel more confident about their money and their future. Through the partnership, all Meridian financial planners and investment advisors now have access to Conquest’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered financial planning platform, enabling them to deliver highly personalized plans and deeper, more impactful advice to Members.

As part of this initiative, Meridian has also launched a self-directed financial planning experience leveraging Conquest’s planning platform, which allows Members to build, view and manage their plans through Meridian’s mobile and online banking platforms at no cost to them. Members can seamlessly access their plans through Meridian’s secure digital channels, either independently or with an advisor’s support, affording them greater transparency, accessibility and control over their financial futures.

“At Meridian, we believe financial advice should be inclusive, accessible, and empowering for all,” said Dilys D’Cruz, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking & Wealth at Meridian Credit Union. “Our partnership with Conquest helps us deliver on that promise, combining our advisors’ expertise with Conquest’s intuitive technology so Members can get the guidance they need to build confidence and achieve their best lives. This collaboration offers them the flexibility to work directly with an advisor, start on their own or take a hybrid approach.”

Conquest’s Strategic Advice Manager (SAM) leverages AI to model multiple financial scenarios, presenting potential outcomes for various strategies so Members can make informed decisions. SAM automates complex calculations and evaluates trade-offs between short-term needs and long-term objectives, enabling advisors to focus on meaningful client conversations and strategic guidance, while giving Members a clearer understanding of their goals and progress. Whether it’s buying a first home, saving for a child’s education, or planning for retirement, SAM empowers Meridian Members to move forward with confidence.

“Meridian is redefining how credit unions deliver advice by combining advisor expertise with self-directed, digital-first planning tools,” said Mark Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer at Conquest Planning. “This partnership ensures customers have access to the same sophisticated planning technology used by some of the largest financial institutions in North America—delivered in a way that’s approachable, flexible and personalized.”

Through the self-directed planning experience, Meridian is making these enhanced, advisor-grade planning capabilities accessible to Members at no additional cost. Members can meet with advisors at their preferred branch, book appointments online or manage their plans directly through Meridian’s secure digital platforms. This partnership reflects Meridian’s shared commitment to Member-first innovation—delivering advice through OnYourWay that’s personalized, accessible, and powered by technology that strengthens, rather than substitutes, human connection.

For more information about Conquest’s next-generation financial planning software solution, please visit conquestplanning.com. Those interested in learning more about Meridian’s wide range of financial services can visit meridiancu.ca/wealth.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is a leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The product-led company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage its intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data-driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed, hyper-personalized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space. For more information, follow Conquest on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.