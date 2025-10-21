Benchmark Electronics to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce third quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at ir.bench.com or on the webcast link provided below. Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website.

Event: Benchmark Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast Time: Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free Dial-In: 800-549-8228 Conf. ID: 00148 Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/405716026 Pre-registration recommended Webcast Replay: ir.bench.com/Investor-Events Expand

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: advanced computing and communications, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.