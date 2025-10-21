-

Benchmark Electronics to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce third quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at ir.bench.com or on the webcast link provided below. Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website.

Event:

Benchmark Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

 

Time:

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
 

Toll Free Dial-In:

800-549-8228

Conf. ID: 00148

 

Live Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/405716026

Pre-registration recommended

 

Webcast Replay:

ir.bench.com/Investor-Events

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: advanced computing and communications, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Contacts

For further information: Investors and Analysts, Paul Mansky, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, 623-300-7052 or paul.mansky@bench.com; Media and Press, Alec Robertson, 585-281-6399 or arobertson@brodeur.com

Industry:

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

NYSE:BHE
Details
Headquarters: Tempe, Arizona
CEO: Jeff Benck
Employees: 12,000
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For further information: Investors and Analysts, Paul Mansky, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, 623-300-7052 or paul.mansky@bench.com; Media and Press, Alec Robertson, 585-281-6399 or arobertson@brodeur.com

More News From BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

Benchmark Announces Appointment of Dr. Michael Slessor to its Board of Directors

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Slessor to its Board of Directors. Dr. Slessor brings more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. He is currently the CEO of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a market leader in advanced wafer test solutions, which he joined with FormFactor’s 2012 acquisition of MicroProbe where he also ser...

Benchmark Electronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on October 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025. About Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply c...

Benchmark Announces CEO Succession Plan

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a worldwide provider of innovative product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services, today announced President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Benck’s intention to retire effective March 31, 2026. Since becoming CEO in 2019, Mr. Benck has guided Benchmark through a period of strategic transformation and growth. He has built and developed a world-class executive team to align t...
Back to Newsroom