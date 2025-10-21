Barton Malow and Woodchuck Partner with NorthStar Clean Energy to Drive Sustainability at Hart Solar Farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodchuck, the AI-powered climate-tech startup redefining how construction and manufacturing industries handle wood waste, today announces that Barton Malow, a 101-year-old construction enterprise committed to delivering innovative, trust-based solutions, has partnered with Woodchuck to divert wood waste from the Hart Solar Farm project away from landfills and into clean energy production. Together, the companies are not only diverting thousands of tons of wood waste from landfills, but also saving valuable time and resources by streamlining the waste hauling process. The diverted material is processed and delivered to Genesee Power Station, a NorthStar Clean Energy project, where it is repurposed as biomass to generate renewable power.

The collaboration addresses one of the most significant challenges in renewable energy construction: waste management. Traditionally, pallets, cable spools, and miscellaneous wood supports would have been sent to landfills. By working with Woodchuck, Barton Malow is ensuring that these materials find a higher purpose in clean energy production.

“Partnering with Woodchuck gives our project teams a real opportunity to put waste diversion into practice on a large scale,” said Jill Katic, Senior Sustainability Director at Barton Malow. “Not only does this help us reduce environmental impact, but it also provides quantifiable reporting we can use in our greenhouse gas inventories and annual sustainability reports. That level of accountability helps us deliver greater value to our clients.”

For Woodchuck, the partnership reflects its mission to eliminate construction waste from landfills and create renewable energy streams.

“Our work with Barton Malow at the Hart Solar Farm is proof that waste can be an asset,” said Todd Thomas, CEO of Woodchuck. “By coordinating hauling, shredding, and processing on-site, we make the logistics easier for builders while ensuring that every pallet and piece of wood debris is diverted into clean energy production instead of buried in a landfill.”

NorthStar Clean Energy, which utilizes the repurposed biomass, sees the project as a demonstration of how collaboration across industries can drive measurable sustainability outcomes.

“Turning wood waste from a solar construction site into clean, renewable energy is exactly the kind of circular solution our energy future demands,” said Brian Hartmann, President of NorthStar Clean Energy. “Working with Barton Malow and Woodchuck shows how innovative partnerships can scale sustainable practices while delivering reliable energy to Michigan communities.”

The Hart Solar Farm project, which spans more than four square miles, has already diverted nearly 500 tons of wood waste that was converted into 38M BTU, enough energy to power 16 Detroit homes for a month (or equal to 824 tons of CO2e, the equivalent of taking 180 cars off the road for a year). For Barton Malow, the effort underscores its commitment to helping clients meet sustainability goals while advancing renewable energy infrastructure.

Not only does this project support Woodchuck’s mission, but it also proves that the company’s model can be scaled dramatically to support large construction projects. Any construction company struggling to manage waste due to cost or lack of manpower can look to Woodchuck for a proven, scalable solution.

About Woodchuck

Woodchuck is a climate impact start-up dedicated to empowering contractors, manufacturers, and biomass energy producers by streamlining wood waste diversion and processing. We are committed to leveraging advanced AI technologies to transform waste into valuable resources, reduce landfill usage, and provide a steady, sustainable supply of biomass. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Woodchuck is funded by an investor syndicate led by Mason Fink, Beckett Industries, NorthStar Clean Energy and Alloy Partners. For more information, visit https://woodchuck.ai/.

About Barton Malow

Barton Malow has been living its core purpose of Building Today for a Better Tomorrow: People, Projects, and Communities for more than 100 years. The Barton Malow construction enterprise is comprised of five entities and two partner firms, with team members strategically positioned throughout North America. Barton Malow remains committed to delivering innovative, trust-based solutions that generate long-term value for our partners and the communities we serve.

About NorthStar Clean Energy

NorthStar Clean Energy, a subsidiary of CMS Energy, founded in 1987 helps companies with ambitious sustainability targets decarbonize through customized energy solutions. NorthStar Clean Energy owns and operates over 2 gigawatts of generating capacity nationwide —including solar installations in Michigan, Ohio, and Arkansas, wind assets in Texas and Ohio, natural gas and co-generation facilities in Michigan, and biomass plants in Michigan and North Carolina— and has a development pipeline of more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy.