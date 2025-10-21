ASE and Analog Devices Announce Strategic Collaboration

PENANG, Malaysia & WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), today announced strategic joint efforts in Penang, Malaysia with the signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding.

Subject to the execution of the definitive transaction documents, ASE intends to purchase 100% of the equity of Analog Devices Sdn. Bhd. and consequently its manufacturing facility in Penang. In addition, ADI and ASE intend to enter into a long-term supply agreement for ASE to provide manufacturing services for ADI. ADI plans to co-invest with ASE in upskilling the Penang facility.

Established in 1994 and located in the prime industrial hub of Bayan Lepas, the ADI Penang facility has a build-up area of over 680,000 square feet. The completion of the proposed acquisition of ADI Penang will further expand ASE’s global network of IC packaging and testing operations, offering further investment opportunities as well as support of the ever-increasing complexity of customer and supply chain demands.

“The proposed acquisition of ADI’s Penang facility is a strategic move designed to broaden ASE’s global manufacturing capabilities and achieve a higher degree of operational flexibility and scale,” said Tien Wu, Chief Operating Officer at ASE Technology Holding Co. “Today’s announcement also underscores our continued commitment to strengthen our collaboration with ADI in delivering exceptional IC packaging and testing solutions for their high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing chips. We look forward to welcoming the ADI Penang team into the ASE family, and leveraging the strengths of both companies to drive future growth and innovation.”

“Assembly technology and resilient manufacturing are critical elements for fueling ADI’s short- and long-term growth,” said Vivek Jain, Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology at ADI. “We are teaming up with ASE to expand the Penang factory’s capability and capacity. This strengthens our technology offering and supply chain resiliency as we continue to offer best-in-class support for our customers. The joint effort will leverage the companies’ expertise to foster growth of technology and manufacturing in the Penang facility and enable continued career opportunities for employees.”

The parties expect to enter into definitive agreements in the fourth calendar quarter of 2025 and the transaction is expected to close in the first calendar half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions as agreed under the definitive transaction documents and applicable regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the sale, ASE will assume the Penang operations and further develop the site to support ADI as well as other customers.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASE Holdings) is among the leading providers of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and system designs. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry’s ever-growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, ASE Holdings develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services. For more information about ASE Holdings, please visit www.aseglobal.com or Twitter/LinkedIn @aseglobal

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $9 billion in FY24 and approximately 24,000 people globally, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible™. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Safe Harbor Notice (ASE)

This press release contains "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward‐looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward‐looking statements in this press release. These forward‐looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human‐induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20‐F filed on March 27, 2025

Forward-Looking Statements (Analog Devices)

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, statements regarding strategic collaboration, the sale and purchase of the Penang, Malaysia Facility, a long-term supply agreement, planned investments, opportunities for employees, future growth and innovation, expectations for definitive agreements, and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ADI’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on ADI’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflict, changes in demand for semiconductor products; ASE’s ability to meet its business expectations in light of the transactions contemplated by this press release; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; changes in export classifications; development of technologies and research and development investments; future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; ability to recruit and retain key personnel; and risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions, including the sale and purchase of the Penang, Malaysia facility. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to ADI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in ADI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, ADI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by ADI to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.