The Oasis Group and AdvisorEngine Release Research Report on AI Prospecting Tools

The Oasis Group, a leading consultancy for the wealth management industry, recently launched a new research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Prospecting Tools, sponsored by AdvisorEngine Inc.®, a provider of a complete wealth management platform for investment advisory firms. The comprehensive report evaluates the role of AI Prospecting Tools in the wealth management sector – specifically analyzing their impact on Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), family offices, broker-dealers (BDs), trust organizations, and their financial advisors – providing an in-depth analysis on the leading five AI Prospecting Tools: Aidentified, Catchlight, Finny.ai, TIFIN AG, and Wealthfeed.

“As AI-driven tools continue to reshape financial services, this study examines AI Prospecting Tool effectiveness on identifying new prospective clients, the ability to connect with and attract those prospects, and improve the advisor’s sales productivity,” said John O’Connell, founder and CEO of The Oasis Group. “The rapid adoption of AI in wealth management has been driven by a need for greater automation, compliance, and client engagement. AI Prospecting Tools have emerged as a critical capability, promising to reduce time to connect with prospective clients, as well as increase the accuracy in attracting the right prospects for the specific firms.”

This research, which is the fourth research report in The Oasis Group’s Peaks Research series, assesses how these applications perform in real-world advisory environments, their integration with existing technology stacks, and their ability to support financial professionals in delivering personalized, high-value client service.

“Connecting with prospects that match their ideal client profile is key to a healthy RIA practice, and these AI-powered tools expand a firm's reach and streamlines their growth initiatives,” said Rich Cancro, founder and CEO of AdvisorEngine. “With the growing adoption of AI-powered tools in wealth management, we’re committed to sponsoring research that provides advisors clarity on the capabilities that are being developed, and insight into which providers will be the best fit for their practice.”

With AI usage on the rise in the industry, firms are increasingly exploring solutions that enhance advisor-client engagement without compromising security, compliance, or data integrity. The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of AI Prospecting Tools and their role in the evolving landscape of wealth management technology.

To download the free AI Prospecting Tools research report, sponsored by AdvisorEngine, please click here.

APPROACH AND METHODOLOGY

The Oasis Group conducted a comprehensive evaluation of AI Prospecting Tools in the wealth management space, using a structured approach to assess their effectiveness in supporting financial advisors within wealth management firms. The study focused on determining the ability of AI-driven prospecting applications to enhance advisor efficiency, identify likely prospects that align with the specific firm offering and client persona, as well as improve the likelihood of converting a prospect to a client.

The Oasis Group evaluated the leading five AI prospecting tools – Aidentified, Catchlight, Finny.ai, TIFIN AG, and Wealthfeed – using a structured, evidence-based approach designed for wealth management buyers, assessing each product’s ability to find, enrich, prioritize, and operationalize prospects for advisory firms.

Findings were drawn from live product demos, hands-on trials where feasible, vendor documents and trust centers, client references, and prior implementation experience. Each tool was measured against a common rubric that covers Lead Sources, Firm-Level Parameters, Lead Scoring, CRM and Wealth Platform Integrations, Search Granularity, Organizational Support, Security and Data Handling, Tool Interface, Service Levels, Technology Roadmap, and Additional Capabilities. For each vendor, The Oasis Group produced narrative findings that explain how scores map to buyer impact, highlight deployment considerations, and call out differentiators and gaps. The combined view enables apples-to-apples comparison while preserving important context for decision makers.

Beyond conversation accuracy and data extraction, The Oasis Group also conducted a User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) evaluation of each application to assess usability and intuitiveness, automation and customization, integration capabilities, and distinguishing features.

This structured approach enabled The Oasis Group to conduct a data-driven, practical assessment of AI Prospecting Tools in the wealth management industry. The findings provide clear insight into how these platforms automate lead discovery and enrichment, sharpen segmentation and scoring, and integrate with existing CRMs to reduce manual effort. For financial professionals, the research highlights tangible benefits that include faster pipeline growth, more precise targeting of best fit prospects, higher conversion rates through prioritized outreach, and stronger personalization that supports high quality client service.

In addition to providing in-depth reports on each of the 5 tools, The Oasis Group created a Peaks Perspective Chart, similar to the firm’s Peaks Research for AI Note Takers, which positions each of the 5 tools on a scale of Product Offering vs. Use Case. The Oasis Group provided each firm with a questionnaire outlining 162 features across 10 functional areas, the scores of which were used to create the Product Offering axis. The Use Case axis leveraged a variety of data, including the ability to meet the specific use cases in the wealth management industry.

The AI Prospecting Tools research report is available for free download on The Oasis Group’s website, as part of the firm’s Peaks Research series, which also includes research reports on AI Note Takers, Custodian Platforms, and Wealth Platforms.

All of the tools featured in the AI Prospecting Tools and AI Note Takers research reports were also analyzed for and included in The Oasis Group’s AI WealthTech Map, a helpful, interactive resource that financial advisors and wealth management firms can use to find leading artificial intelligence solutions and AI-focused firms serving the financial services industry.

To learn more about The Oasis Group’s Peaks Research series and to access all of the reports, please click here.

AI PROSPECTING WEBINAR WITH ADVISORENGINE

AdvisorEngine will host a webinar on Thursday, November 20th at 2pm ET titled ‘AI Prospecting Tools 101: The Advisor’s Guide’ with O’Connell joining AdvisorEngine’s Ned Dane and Suleman Din. The webinar will provide an overview of the research report and highlight key findings, offering advisors valuable insights into how AI prospecting tools perform in real settings. Financial advisors and other interested parties can register for the webinar here.

