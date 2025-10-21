Peak Re welcomes KKR and Quadrantis Capital as minority investors

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peak Reinsurance Company Limited (“Peak Re” or the “Company”) and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that funds managed by KKR and Quadrantis Capital have entered into definitive agreements to acquire minority stakes in Peak Re via Peak Reinsurance Holdings Limited.

Upon completion, KKR and Quadrantis Capital are expected to hold approximately 11.27% and approximately 1.80% of Peak Re’s issued share capital, respectively, with the remaining approximately 86.71% continuing to be held by the majority shareholder, Fosun International Limited. Prudential Financial, Inc. (“Prudential”), which indirectly held an approximate 13.07% minority stake, has divested its stake in Peak Re following the signing of definitive agreements by funds managed by KKR and Quadrantis Capital.

This strategic partnership will reinforce Peak Re’s commitment to serving its global clientele, underpinned by strong ring-fencing arrangements and robust corporate governance standards, and is not anticipated to affect the Company’s financial stability, operations, leadership, or ratings.

“Peak Re was established to support the growth and resilience of economies and communities in emerging markets across Asia and beyond,” remarked Franz-Josef Hahn, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Re. “With KKR and Quadrantis Capital joining as new investors, we are further strengthening the platform that enables Peak Re to innovate, serve clients with excellence, and pursue quality growth globally. We would also like to thank Prudential for their support as a valued minority shareholder and partner over the years.”

Bing Gu, Managing Director at KKR, said, “As Asia emerges as a global growth engine for insurance and reinsurance, Peak Re is well-positioned to meet the needs of global clients with its established regional platform, disciplined underwriting approach, and strong governance. We look forward to drawing from our global network and experience in insurance and reinsurance, as well as operational expertise to strengthen Peak Re’s leading position in the region.”

“Quadrantis Capital is delighted to join Peak Re as a minority investor,” stated João Rafael Koehler, Managing Partner at Quadrantis Capital. “We are committed to constructive, value-driven partnerships.”

The investments by KKR and Quadrantis Capital into Peak Re are expected to close in Q4 of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

About Peak Re

Peak Reinsurance Company Limited (“Peak Re” or the “Company”) is an emerging market reinsurance specialist with a global portfolio. Established to support the growth and stability of societies and communities in Asia and beyond. Established in 2012, Peak Re has grown rapidly to rank 27th among global reinsurance groups in terms of net reinsurance premiums written1, with a strong commitment to innovation and delivering value to our partners. With a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best and a strong capital base, Peak Re is a trusted partner for clients across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Quadrantis Capital

Quadrantis Capital is a Portuguese investment management firm specializing in private equity and venture capital. The firm manages multiple investment funds with a focus on diversified, risk aware strategies and long term value creation. For more information, visit Quadrantis – Quadrantis Capital

1 S&P Global Ratings’ Top 40 Global Reinsurers In 2024 And Reinsurers By Country; 2025, S&P Global, 2024