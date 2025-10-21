Bruce ATS Integrates with Yonhap Infomax to Expand 24-Hour U.S. Equities Market Access in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruce ATS™, an overnight U.S. equities trading venue operated by Bruce Markets LLC, today announced a strategic integration with Yonhap Infomax, South Korea’s leading financial information provider. The connectivity will enable Yonhap Infomax clients to access real-time market data from Bruce ATS, reinforcing Bruce and Yonhap’s commitment to delivering seamless, global access to emerging exchange venues and supporting the evolution of 24-hour trading.

Bruce ATS, leveraging Nasdaq’s market technology and data distribution capabilities, is accelerating its growth through strategic partnerships with firms that maintain strong retail broker and investor networks. This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging Asian investor demand with U.S. market innovation, furthering the global momentum toward continuous trading and cross-border market integration.

“We’re excited to welcome Yonhap Infomax as one of our data distribution partners,” said Jason Wallach, Bruce Markets CEO. “Their reach and reputation in the Korean financial ecosystem make them an ideal collaborator as we expand our global connectivity and support the increasing appetite for round-the-clock trading.”

With deep relationships across South Korea’s retail brokerage community, Yonhap Infomax is uniquely positioned to help Bruce ATS meet growing demand for overnight trading access among retail and institutional investors in Asia.

“Yonhap Infomax is proud to support the next phase of global market access by connecting Korean investors to Bruce ATS,” said Sang Jun Lee, Head of Global Market Data Business for Yonhap Infomax. “This integration reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing our clients with high-quality, real-time data across all trading hours, backed by the stability and performance of Bruce ATS.”

About Bruce ATS

Bruce ATS™, operated by SEC and FINRA-registered broker-dealer Bruce Markets™, is an Alternative Trading System offering secure overnight access to U.S. markets. Bruce ATS™ provides financial institutions with seamless integration and scalable solutions. Designed for reliability and performance at enterprise scale, Bruce ATS™ redefines after-hours trading by bridging the gap between investors and U.S. markets, empowering firms to extend trading opportunities beyond traditional hours with confidence and ease. For more information, visit www.brucemarkets.com.

About Yonhap Infomax

Yonhap Infomax, a subsidiary of Yonhap News Agency, has been the foremost financial information provider in South Korea since 2000. Its offerings include the INFOMAX desktop terminal, low-latency market data feeds, a bond auction platform, and financial video production. Through regular conferences and expert engagement, Yonhap Infomax continues to shape financial discourse and deliver trusted insights to market participants.