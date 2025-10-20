Dylan Harper and Prudential Financial Join Forces to Showcase Importance of Planning for Your Future Self

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudential Financial, a leading global financial services company, today announced a partnership with Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Prudential and Harper — who also collaborated during his standout freshman season at Rutgers University — have joined forces to promote the importance of early retirement planning in a partnership that has Harper becoming a Prudential customer. By investing in his future self, Harper is setting an example of what it means to take a forward-thinking approach to managing finances and securing long-term well-being.

“At Prudential, we believe it’s important for people of all ages to start planning for their financial futures now, so they can protect their life’s work in retirement,” said Dylan Tyson, president, Retirement Strategies, and head of Prudential’s Global Retirement Center of Excellence. “All over the world, people are living longer. Whether a young athlete like Dylan Harper just starting a professional journey or a seasoned veteran nearing retirement, Prudential is committed to helping more people envision their future selves and providing the unique guidance and solutions they need to redefine retirement and achieve their goals.”

Along with becoming a Prudential customer, the partnership will prominently feature Harper in Prudential’s social media content, enabling the company to further engage with younger audiences in online conversation around financial planning and literacy. Additionally, Harper will join several in-person engagements that underscore the importance of financial education and planning.

“It’s great to be working with Dylan Harper in a capacity that goes beyond traditional sponsorship and brings a customer-client relationship into our brand integration,” said Richard Parkinson, chief brand officer at Prudential. “By becoming a Prudential customer, Dylan is setting an example for those setting out on their career now, who should think about how their lives could look decades from now. Hopefully, together, we can inspire others to start planning for their future today.”

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Prudential as I begin my NBA career,” Dylan Harper said. “I’ve always tried to think about the future, and I’m grateful to have Prudential as a partner to help me achieve my long-term goals.”

