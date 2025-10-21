YES Selected to Deliver Full Portfolio of Advanced Packaging Tools for Glass Panel AI and HPC Applications by a Leading AI Infrastructure Supplier

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a leading provider of advanced process equipment for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) semiconductor applications, today announced that it has received multiple tool orders from a global leader in AI infrastructure solutions. The orders span YES’s portfolio of Dry and Wet process systems and will support panel-level manufacturing on glass substrates for next-generation data center and HPC packaging.

With the industry’s shift toward larger substrates and co-packaged optics solutions, YES is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner across both wafer and panel-based ecosystems. Share

The systems will be deployed in advanced packaging lines dedicated to hyperscale AI workloads, including training, inference, networking, and co-packaged optics. This award marks a significant milestone in the industry's shift toward glass-based 2.5D and 3D packaging as system performance, density, and thermal requirements escalate.

YES will supply a full suite of solutions for the customer’s panel-level process flow, including:

VertaCure™ : Fully automated vacuum curing systems providing complete solvent removal, uniform heating, and superior particle performance.

: Fully automated vacuum curing systems providing complete solvent removal, uniform heating, and superior particle performance. VertaPrime™ : Low-vacuum vapor deposition systems for optimized adhesion and process readiness.

: Low-vacuum vapor deposition systems for optimized adhesion and process readiness. VeroFlex™ FAR : Precision panel-level reflow systems enabling uniform temperature ramping for interconnect formation.

: Precision panel-level reflow systems enabling uniform temperature ramping for interconnect formation. TersOra™ : Advanced edge-zone removal platforms for precise and clean edge definition.

: Advanced edge-zone removal platforms for precise and clean edge definition. SURE™ Wet Process Platform: High-performance wet etch and clean systems tailored for large-panel applications.

“We’re excited to deliver a comprehensive suite of glass-panel tools that support the transition to high-throughput, panel-level packaging for AI and HPC,” said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. “Our equipment has already been proven in high-volume manufacturing lines at tier-one IDMs and foundries. With the industry’s shift toward larger substrates and co-packaged optics solutions, YES is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner across both wafer and panel-based ecosystems.”

YC Wong, VP of Sales and Business Development at YES Singapore, added, “Glass is becoming the substrate of choice for next-gen 2.5D and 3D packages due to its dimensional stability and electrical performance. Our presence in Singapore and deep experience in volume manufacturing allows us to closely support our customers as they transition from wafer to panel formats.”

This order reinforces YES’s leadership in panel-level packaging technologies, addressing critical challenges in curing, cleaning, reflow, and deposition for glass-based substrates. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, YES remains at the forefront of enabling the industry's next wave of advanced packaging innovation.

