Capco and Enerex Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Digital Transformation and Data-Driven Innovation in the Energy Industry

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global management and technology consultancy Capco, a Wipro company, has announced a strategic partnership with Enerex, a leading provider of end-to-end energy management solutions. Through this collaboration, Capco will serve as the recommended system integrator for Enerex’s suite of software products.

The partnership enables clients to achieve optimal outcomes by combining Capco’s implementation expertise with Enerex’s market-leading software solutions for retail energy brokers and suppliers.

By leveraging Capco’s extensive experience and domain knowledge of the North American power markets, alongside Enerex’s unified data platform that connects brokers, suppliers, utilities, energy managers, agents, and customers, the partnership aims to streamline the energy procurement process.

Enerex offers a variety of technology solutions for energy companies. Its flagship service, Sparkplug, is the #1 retail energy sales platform in the world, powering over 10% of US commercial and industrial (C&I) transactions. Its Exchange platform is the only commercial connectivity solution for retail energy data, allowing brokers and suppliers to securely share information via a trusted central hub. Its Propeller software is a comprehensive sales management solution for retail energy suppliers, connecting their sales channels to their back-office operations.

Jonathan Clites, Partner and Lead for the Retail & Wholesale Energy Practice at Capco, said: “The retail energy industry is undergoing a rapid transformation in the technology and platforms required to stay competitive. Enerex is leading this evolution with its comprehensive suite of applications, empowering clients to expand their broker networks, boost sales team efficiency, and streamline operations – while reducing the total cost of ownership for their technology stack.

“Through this partnership, Enerex is uniquely positioned to deliver on these objectives by leveraging Capco’s market-leading expertise. Together, they will support retail energy companies in migrating to the Enerex platform and seamlessly integrating their existing applications.”

Nate Richards, CEO at Enerex said: “At Enerex, we help retail energy businesses scale and succeed. Our collaboration with Capco enables us to provide customized, efficient solutions while enhancing the technology investments already made by our clients. Capco is a leader in merging upstream and downstream technologies, and this partnership will enable clients to better navigate the future of energy procurement.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy redefining transformation across the energy and financial services industries. Infused with next-generation AI and built on deep domain expertise, Capco delivers premium consulting and advisory services that help our clients move faster, act smarter, and achieve greater impact. We operate at the critical intersection of business and technology, empowering banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance and energy organizations to unlock value and accelerate innovation. Our award-winning Be Yourself at Work culture and diverse talent drive bold forward-thinking ideas and lasting change. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Enerex

Enerex is the leading data platform for the retail energy industry, offering advanced technology solutions that enhance efficiency and connectivity. Its flagship platforms – Sparkplug, Exchange, CRAFT, and Propeller – empower brokers and suppliers with automation, secure data exchange, and streamlined workflows. With cutting-edge AI, APIs, and an unwavering commitment to data security, Enerex ensures that the retail energy market operates with confidence, agility, and efficiency.