Valent BioSciences, MGK, and Valent North America Become Sumitomo Biorational Company, a Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valent BioSciences LLC, MGK, and Valent North America LLC announced today they will come together under a new unified organization named Sumitomo Biorational Company LLC (SBC), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (SCC) in April 2026. Based in Libertyville, Illinois, the integrated organization will serve as SCC’s Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation, designed to accelerate the company’s industry-leading capabilities in providing integrated, sustainable biorational solutions derived from natural sources such as microbials and botanicals to customers around the globe.

Valent U.S.A. LLC will continue to operate separately, maintaining its focus on regional sales and marketing across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The new company will be led by Dr. Shinsuke (Shin) Shojima, who has been appointed President and CEO. With over 35 years of experience in a variety of senior executive roles across the Sumitomo Chemical Group, Mr. Shojima will manage the global agricultural and environmental health practices for biorational technologies. The Center of Excellence will focus on best practices and talent development, while collaboratively developing a range of products that contribute to regenerative agriculture and sustainable environmental health.

“Valent BioSciences has a long and successful history of pioneering biorational technologies,” said Salman Mir, President and CEO of Valent BioSciences. “With SBC, we build on that foundation by creating a Global Center of Excellence that accelerates the next wave of sustainable innovation for customers worldwide.”

“MGK has successfully developed and commercialized botanical technologies for more than 120 years,” said Steve Gullickson, President and CEO of MGK. “SBC strengthens our ability to bring innovative botanical solutions to market more quickly, meeting the critical needs of our customers and communities.”

“Valent North America is committed to providing consistent, effective services that enable our businesses to focus on what matters most – delivering innovative sustainable solutions to meet our customer’s needs,” said Andy Lee, President and CEO of Valent North America. “By combining our collective strengths through SBC, we are creating a Global Center of Excellence that delivers integrated solutions to drive productivity and sustainability for our customers.”

By consolidating its expertise and resources into SBC, Sumitomo Chemical can streamline operations and bring new innovations to market faster. The formation of SBC will strengthen the company’s ability to serve a wide range of markets, including agriculture, public health, forest health, professional pest control, and animal health.

This strategic integration enables SBC to:

Expand research, development, and supply chain capabilities.

Streamline the customer experience for our channel partners.

Accelerate innovation through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Enhance global leadership and brand presence in regenerative solutions.

Develop talent more strategically and create new career opportunities.

For regional sales and marketing, the following business units will continue serving customers:

The Public Health and Forest Health business unit for Valent BioSciences customers will continue doing business under the same representing brand for regional sales and marketing mainly in North America and Africa.

The Biostimulants Business Unit and the Specialty Business Unit at the Valent BioSciences’ subsidiary Mycorrhizal Applications will be doing business as SBC for regional sales and marketing in the U.S.

About Valent BioSciences

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products and technologies used in agriculture, public health, and forest health. Through its expertise in bioscience, Valent BioSciences helps growers profitably sustain their land and legacies and protects the public from insect-borne disease. The company has more than 60 years of experience bringing biorational products to market in more than 95 countries worldwide.

About MGK

MGK’s mission is to protect lives and environments from the impact of insects. Founded in 1902 and based in Minnesota, MGK (McLaughlin Gormley King) sells insect control products throughout the world, spanning several industries including professional pest control, consumer home and pet products, animal health, and crop protection. A subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, MGK is a worldwide leader in the development and distribution of the botanical insecticide pyrethrum as well as a wide range of conventional insect control technologies.

About Valent North America

Valent North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, provides common enterprise business services including Finance, Legal, Environmental, Health & Safety, Information Technology, and Human Resources functions to drive strong governance and enhanced service delivery practices across the Valent group of companies.

About Valent U.S.A.

Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, and beautify the environment. Valent U.S.A. products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent U.S.A. and its subsidiaries will continue to serve as the agriculture center for regional sales and marketing across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The team will remain focused on commercializing a unique and progressive portfolio of conventional and biorational crop protection and enhancement solutions that advance productivity, profitability, efficiency, and sustainability for growers.

About Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies. It currently operates businesses in four sectors — Agro & Life Solutions Sector, ICT & Mobility Solutions Sector, Advanced Medical Solutions Sector, and Essential & Green Materials Sector — and supplies solutions (technologies and products) worldwide that underpin a wide variety of industries and people’s lives. For additional information, visit the company’s website at https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.