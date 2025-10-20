SunRock Biopharma and Chime Biologics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Development of Anti-CCR9 Antibody SRB5

SANTIAGO, Spain & WUHAN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunRock Biopharma, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies, and Chime Biologics, a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration for the development of SRB5, a novel anti-CCR9 monoclonal antibody targeting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with potential expansion into other immune-mediated inflammatory indications.

SRB5 is a humanized monoclonal antibody with enhanced ADCC properties, designed to selectively deplete CCR9+ cells involved in chronic intestinal inflammation. It is the latest advancement in SunRock’s anti-CCR9 platform and represents a significant advance in a selective therapeutic approach for treating diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Through this partnership, SunRock will benefit from Chime Biologics’ global-standard GMP manufacturing platform to scale production and accelerate preclinical and regulatory milestones.

“We are proud to collaborate with SunRock Biopharma on this promising anti-CCR9 antibody (SRB5) for inflammatory bowel disease, a condition that significantly impacts patients worldwide. This partnership reflects our commitment to applying our global-standard quality and comprehensive experiences in manufacturing biologics to accelerate the development of innovative therapies. We look forward to contributing to the long-term mission of SunRock Biopharma to develop innovative antibodies against highly invasive tumors with an urgent clinical need in oncology,” said Dr. Jimmy Wei, President of Chime Biologics.

Dr. Laureano Simón, CEO of SunRock Biopharma, added “This collaboration with Chime Biologics reinforces our strategy of working with world-class partners across every stage of development. Chime’s technical expertise and industrial quality standards will help us scale SRB5 under optimal conditions. SRB5 has a distinctive biological profile that could transform the therapeutic landscape in IBD and potentially in highly aggressive CCR9-expressing tumors. This agreement is a critical step toward clinical validation.”

About SunRock Biopharma

SunRock Biopharma is a Spanish biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting emerging disease drivers in oncology and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its approach focuses on identifying targets with a strong role in tumor progression or inflammation, generating fully human or humanized antibodies with enhanced functional profiles, and advancing them toward early clinical stages for licensing to global pharma partners.

SunRock’s pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and other innovative formats. SunRock collaborates with academic institutions and industry partners across Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

More information: www.sunrockbiopharma.com

About Chime Biologics

Chime Biologics is a leading global CDMO, focused on ensuring our customers’ success in delivering innovative biologic medicines to patients across the world. Chime Biologics can support customers end to end, from pre-clinical support and cell line development through to clinical and commercial manufacturing of drug substance and drug product. Employing our innovative and state-of-the-art development and manufacturing capabilities and proven success in supporting our clients with their clinical and commercial authorizations across the globe, Chime Biologics is a true end-to-end solution provider for the biologics industry. For more information, please visit www.chimebiologics.com