The Republic of Korea Selects L3Harris for Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft Program

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract to deliver modified Bombardier Global 6500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to the Republic of Korea Air Force. L3Harris is partnering with Bombardier, Israel Aerospace Industries’ ELTA Systems and Korean Air to provide this advanced capability. The program is valued at more than $2.26 billion.

These aircraft will fly faster and operate longer to improve the nation’s mission readiness. They will also cruise at higher altitudes for improved safety and provide combat-proven radar coverage to more quickly detect and track threats. The communications suite will provide interoperability with the United States, NATO and coalition partners, creating a networked battlespace with fifth-generation aircraft and beyond.

“L3Harris is ready to deliver an advanced aircraft fleet that will strengthen mission effectiveness for a key American ally in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Christopher Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “We look forward to collaborating with the Republic of Korea to develop, test, integrate and sustain this vital capability for years to come.”

“We are extremely pleased that the Bombardier Global 6500 will help the Republic of Korea Air Force defend its borders with L3Harris’ solution,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Amid rising geopolitical tensions, this aircraft is the go-to choice for governments seeking to modernize their capabilities, with the reliability and performance to support the most demanding missions.”

“This team brings together world-class, field-proven capabilities to deliver an AEW&C solution for the Republic of Korea,” said Boaz Levy, President and CEO, IAI. “Our team’s strategic special mission aircraft integrates innovative solutions and proven expertise, such as sensor miniaturization and advanced AESA radar technology, coupled with advanced detection and classification capabilities that enable success even in the most challenging missions.”

“Throughout this collaboration, Korean Air will strengthen its capabilities in modification, integration and maintenance for the latest special mission aircraft,” said Jin Kyu Lim, Head of Aerospace Division, Korean Air. “As a leader in the domestic aerospace industry, we are committed to building a robust special mission aircraft sector and contributing to the nation’s defense capabilities.”

In addition to supporting aircraft deliveries, Korean industry will take the lead in operating and maintaining the program, including meeting any future manufacturing requirements.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier’s portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world’s most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future. To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn. For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

About IAI

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a world-leading aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technologies in space, air, land, naval, cyber for defense and commercial markets. Combining the spirit of innovation with decades of combat-proven experience, IAI provides customers with tailor-made, cutting-edge solutions to the unique challenges they face, including satellites, UAVs, missiles, intelligence solutions, weapon systems, air defense systems, robotic systems, radars, business jets, aerostructures, and more. Established in 1953, IAI is one of Israel’s largest technology employers with offices and R&D centers in Israel and abroad.

About Korean Air

Since 1978, Korean Air has successfully performed depot maintenance and various upgrade tasks for a total of over 5,500 South Korean and U.S. military aircraft at the Busan Tech Center, the largest military aircraft maintenance base in the Asia-Pacific region. Korean Air is expanding its work in technologies such as UAV special mission aircraft and a space launch vehicle.

