American Airlines and Citi Launch the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard

American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard today unveiled the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®—a new entry in the travel credit card market that reimagines what mid-tier means with access to premium benefits. Designed to maximize the travel journey, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® offers four Admirals Club® Globe™ passes, each valid for 24 hours; more opportunities to earn AAdvantage® miles and Loyalty Points toward status, including a first-of-its-kind Flight Streak™ bonus; and over $750 in valuable travel and lifestyle benefits—all for an annual fee of $3501.

“The Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® truly stands out by offering premium value,” said Scott Long, American’s Senior Vice President of AAdvantage®. “It’s built for the travelers who want more from every mile—with elevated benefits, faster path to status and powerful earning potential. This card reflects our commitment to making travel smarter, more flexible and more rewarding at every step of the journey. We’ve listened closely to our customers and designed this card to bridge a gap in our portfolio, delivering the benefits they’ve asked for in a way that fits their lifestyle and travel goals.”

Premium lounge benefits and more that elevate the travel experience

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® provides cardmembers with an enhanced travel experience. It’s the first mid-tier credit card to include four Admirals Club® Globe™ passes, each valid for 24 hours, along with a suite of benefits that help cardmembers and their companions navigate travel with ease.

Four Admirals Club ® Globe™ passes, each valid for 24 hours (worth over $300 annually): Every calendar year, receive four Admirals Club ® Globe™ passes, each valid for 24 hours, and enjoy access to nearly 50 Admirals Club ® lounges worldwide.

Every calendar year, receive four Admirals Club Globe™ passes, each valid for 24 hours, and enjoy access to nearly 50 Admirals Club lounges worldwide. American Airlines Companion Certificate: Redeemable for $99 plus taxes and fees, the American Airlines Companion Certificate is eligible for a single round-trip qualifying domestic flight in Main Cabin each year after card renewal, helping make traveling with a friend or loved one more affordable.

Redeemable for $99 plus taxes and fees, the American Airlines Companion Certificate is eligible for a single round-trip qualifying domestic flight in Main Cabin each year after card renewal, helping make traveling with a friend or loved one more affordable. Up to $100 inflight purchases credit: Every calendar year, earn up to $100 in statement credits on inflight purchases when using this card on qualifying American Airlines flights.

Every calendar year, earn up to $100 in statement credits on inflight purchases when using this card on qualifying American Airlines flights. First checked bag free: The first checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling together on the same reservation.

The first checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling together on the same reservation. Preferred boarding: Enjoy Group 5 boarding on American Airlines flights for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling together on the same reservation.

Enjoy Group 5 boarding on American Airlines flights for the primary cardmember and up to eight companions traveling together on the same reservation. Up to $120 Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit: Receive a statement credit, up to $120 every four years, as reimbursement for the application fee for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck®.

“The launch of the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® is our first new co-branded credit card following the expansion of our partnership, marking a new chapter of innovation in our 38-year legacy,” said Pam Habner, Citi’s Head of U.S. Branded Cards and Lending. “This is a clear example of how our strategic relationship allows us to bring products to market that tap into the emerging needs and desires of today’s travelers. With our new category-defining card, we’re putting premium travel within reach and rounding out the Citi® / AAdvantage® portfolio to deliver enhanced value to even more cardmembers.”

Earning potential that maximizes every step of the travel journey

Research shows that 96% of travel cardmembers are likely to stay loyal to one airline if they can earn more miles or Loyalty Points toward status2. The Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® includes a new industry-leading Flight Streak™ bonus, which rewards cardmembers with 5,000 Loyalty Points after every four qualifying American Airlines flights for up to 15,000 additional Loyalty Points each status qualification year, helping them reach AAdvantage® status faster to unlock even more perks like complimentary seat upgrades.

Alongside the Flight Streak™ bonus, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® also rewards cardmembers with AAdvantage® miles and Loyalty Points throughout the entire travel journey from transportation, hotels, dining and more, helping them get closer to their next trip. This includes the ability to earn:

6X AAdvantage ® miles on eligible AAdvantage Hotels™ bookings.

miles on eligible AAdvantage Hotels™ bookings. 3X AAdvantage ® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases.

miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. 2X AAdvantage ® miles at restaurants, including takeout and delivery.

miles at restaurants, including takeout and delivery. 2X AAdvantage ® miles on eligible Rides and Rails™ purchases, including taxis, rideshares and public transit.

miles on eligible Rides and Rails™ purchases, including taxis, rideshares and public transit. 1X AAdvantage ® mile on all other purchases.

mile on all other purchases. 1 Loyalty Point toward AAdvantage ® status for every 1 eligible AAdvantage ® mile earned from qualifying purchases to help reach their desired AAdvantage ® status faster.

status for every 1 eligible AAdvantage mile earned from qualifying purchases to help reach their desired AAdvantage status faster. And, with no mileage cap, the earning potential is unlimited.

Additional valuable benefits and travel protections

Cardmembers can enjoy valuable benefits during their trips and for passions outside of travel through the Citi Entertainment® program, World Legend Mastercard® benefits and more.

Up to $100 annual Splurge Credit℠: Every calendar year, earn up to $100 in statement credits with a choice of up to two of the following: eligible AAdvantage Hotels™ bookings, 1stDibs, Future Personal Training and Live Nation ® .

Every calendar year, earn up to $100 in statement credits with a choice of up to two of the following: eligible AAdvantage Hotels™ bookings, 1stDibs, Future Personal Training and Live Nation . Up to $240 annual Turo credit: Earn up to $30 in statement credits for each eligible completed trip on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, for a total of up to $240 in statement credits annually.

Earn up to $30 in statement credits for each eligible completed trip on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, for a total of up to $240 in statement credits annually. No foreign transaction fees: No foreign transaction fees when traveling internationally 1 .

No foreign transaction fees when traveling internationally . Access to the Citi Entertainment ® program: Get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including presale tickets and exclusive experiences across concerts, sports, arts, dining and more.

Get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including presale tickets and exclusive experiences across concerts, sports, arts, dining and more. Access to Mastercard Priceless ® experiences: Get access to Mastercard Priceless ® experiences, offering immersive cultural, culinary and entertainment opportunities to fulfill cardmembers’ most coveted passions.

Get access to Mastercard Priceless experiences, offering immersive cultural, culinary and entertainment opportunities to fulfill cardmembers’ most coveted passions. Access to Mastercard’s World Legend and Collection benefits: Enjoy coveted access to priority reservations at top international restaurants; premium ticketing for global music, theater, and sporting events; and more with Mastercard’s new World Legend tier and Mastercard Collection benefits, available to both Citi ® / AAdvantage ® Globe™ and Citi ® / AAdvantage ® Executive cardmembers.

Enjoy coveted access to priority reservations at top international restaurants; premium ticketing for global music, theater, and sporting events; and more with Mastercard’s new World Legend tier and Mastercard Collection benefits, available to both Citi / AAdvantage Globe™ and Citi / AAdvantage Executive cardmembers. Protections for peace of mind: Receive travel and shopping protection benefits, including enhanced trip cancellation and trip interruption, lost or damaged luggage, MasterRental® coverage for car rentals, trip delay, extended warranty and purchase assurance plus.

“We’re proud to renew our partnership with American Airlines and introduce cardmembers to The Mastercard Collection through our new World Legend card tier,” said John Levitsky, Mastercard’s U.S. Co-President. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to the World Legend card introduction. With American and Citi, we’re helping travelers access globally connected benefits in categories they appreciate most: dining, entertainment and of course, travel.”

Expanding the Citi®/ AAdvantage® credit card portfolio

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® rounds out the growing Citi® / AAdvantage® portfolio, joining the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card; Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®; Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®; and Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®.

For more information on the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®, visit citi.com/globe.

