FreightTracker Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Arcadea Group

WOLLONGONG, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreightTracker, a leading container transport management system, today announced a strategic growth investment from Arcadea Group, a preeminent, permanent-hold investor in high-growth software businesses. The partnership will accelerate FreightTracker’s product innovation and expansion across both domestic and international markets.

Andrew Thornberry, Founder & CEO of FreightTracker, retains a significant equity stake in the business, and the entire team will continue in this new chapter.

Paul Yancich, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, said, “With over a dozen logistics investments spanning the air, ground, port, and marine segments, we’ve followed FreightTracker’s rise for years. It’s rare to find a business with such strong technology, a passionate customer base, and clear long-term potential. We’re thrilled to help Andrew and his team reach even greater heights.”

Andrew Thornberry, CEO of FreightTracker, commented, “FreightTracker has cemented its dominant leadership position in Australia, and our partnership with Arcadea marks the beginning of our next chapter of international growth. With FreightTracker’s strong traction already in North America and Europe, and Arcadea’s proven track record of helping businesses scale globally, we’re exceptionally well positioned for the future. Arcadea’s long-term approach gives our customers—both here and abroad—tremendous confidence in the enduring strength of our business.”

Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, added, “FreightTracker stands out as one of the most impressive logistics software businesses we’ve seen—its growth trajectory, product quality, and pace of innovation are exceptional. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

About FreightTracker

FreightTracker is a transportation management software provider headquartered in Wollongong, Australia. Its platform helps drayage, trucking, and intermodal logistics providers streamline operations through dispatch management, driver mobile apps, yard and warehouse control, invoicing, and real-time visibility. For more information, visit www.freighttrackertms.com.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, rapidly growing software companies over exceptionally long durations. Based in Toronto and Orlando and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions. For more information, visit www.arcadeagroup.com.