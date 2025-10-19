-

FreightTracker Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Arcadea Group

WOLLONGONG, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreightTracker, a leading container transport management system, today announced a strategic growth investment from Arcadea Group, a preeminent, permanent-hold investor in high-growth software businesses. The partnership will accelerate FreightTracker’s product innovation and expansion across both domestic and international markets.

It’s rare to find a business with such strong technology, a passionate customer base, and clear long-term potential. We’re thrilled to help Andrew and his team reach even greater heights.

Share

Andrew Thornberry, Founder & CEO of FreightTracker, retains a significant equity stake in the business, and the entire team will continue in this new chapter.

Paul Yancich, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, said, “With over a dozen logistics investments spanning the air, ground, port, and marine segments, we’ve followed FreightTracker’s rise for years. It’s rare to find a business with such strong technology, a passionate customer base, and clear long-term potential. We’re thrilled to help Andrew and his team reach even greater heights.”

Andrew Thornberry, CEO of FreightTracker, commented, “FreightTracker has cemented its dominant leadership position in Australia, and our partnership with Arcadea marks the beginning of our next chapter of international growth. With FreightTracker’s strong traction already in North America and Europe, and Arcadea’s proven track record of helping businesses scale globally, we’re exceptionally well positioned for the future. Arcadea’s long-term approach gives our customers—both here and abroad—tremendous confidence in the enduring strength of our business.”

Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, added, “FreightTracker stands out as one of the most impressive logistics software businesses we’ve seen—its growth trajectory, product quality, and pace of innovation are exceptional. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

About FreightTracker

FreightTracker is a transportation management software provider headquartered in Wollongong, Australia. Its platform helps drayage, trucking, and intermodal logistics providers streamline operations through dispatch management, driver mobile apps, yard and warehouse control, invoicing, and real-time visibility. For more information, visit www.freighttrackertms.com.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, rapidly growing software companies over exceptionally long durations. Based in Toronto and Orlando and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions. For more information, visit www.arcadeagroup.com.

Contacts

Paul Yancich
Arcadea Group
Managing Director
yancich@arcadeagroup.com

Industry:

Arcadea Group

Details
Headquarters: Toronto, Canada
CEO: Paul Yancich
Employees: 200
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Paul Yancich
Arcadea Group
Managing Director
yancich@arcadeagroup.com

Social Media Profiles
Arcadea Group on LinkedIn
More News From Arcadea Group

WMI Partners with Arcadea Group

DIVINÓPOLIS, Brazil & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadea Group, a preeminent, long-term investor in global software businesses, today announced its acquisition of WMI, a leading provider of laboratory information management solutions in Brazil through its flagship Autolac software suite. This partnership marks a significant milestone in WMI’s growth journey, positioning the company for sustained success while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in laboratory operations. WMI,...

Arcadea, Through Its Entity Vellox Group, Acquires ADSoftware in Bold Move to Disrupt Aviation Software Landscape

CLUSES, France & TORONTO & ADELAIDE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vellox Group, the global leader in unified aviation operations software, today announced the acquisition of ADSoftware (“ADS”), a French-based provider of CAMO and maintenance software trusted by high-criticality aviation operators around the world. This move expands Vellox’s platform into the maintenance domain, creating an unprecedented one-stop solution for operations and airworthiness management. ADS joins Vellox’s mission to...

Intuitive Care Partners with Arcadea Group

SAO PAULO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadea Group, a preeminent, long-term investor in global software businesses, today announced its acquisition of Intuitive Care, a leading revenue cycle management provider for the Brazilian healthcare industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Intuitive Care’s growth journey, positioning the company for long-term success while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare financial operations. Intuitive Care, recog...
Back to Newsroom