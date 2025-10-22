Chelsea Football Club and FPT Elevate and Expand Partnership to Principal Status

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chelsea Football Club and FPT today announce an expansion to their existing partnership, which sees Asia Pacific’s most successful technology solutions provider named as a Principal Partner for the 2025/26 season.

As a Principal Partner, FPT will be represented on the sleeves of the Chelsea FC men’s, women’s, and academy kits.

The market-leading digital technology solutions provider FPT and Chelsea FC first joined forces earlier this year in a new and innovative collaboration to transform the club’s digital capabilities and enhance the club’s fan engagement, bringing fans from across the world closer to the club.

Through several technology workshops at FPT’s innovation campus in Vietnam, Chelsea FC and FPT have identified and built a transformation roadmap that covers Digital Platforms, Customer Engagement, Business Operations, and Emerging Technologies.

With a laser-focus on driving high-performance business transformation, FPT solutions are now being embedded across the club to improve efficiency, scale operations, and elevate quality across almost every aspect of the club’s work.

After six months of working together and FPT uncovering the power of Chelsea FC as a business-to-business platform, it is fantastic to celebrate the progress we have made and the opportunities that lie ahead by elevating FPT to a Principal Partner.

Todd Kline, President of Commercial at Chelsea Football Club, said:

“We started our FPT journey with a bold vision to harness their cutting-edge technology and innovative services to accelerate transformation on and off the pitch. We’ve made huge strides together and are excited for the next chapter, one that will see Chelsea’s global platform amplify FPT’s unique capabilities, expertise, and spirit from Vietnam to enterprises around the world.”

“AI is transforming industries, and football is no exception. With our global pipeline of young, energetic digital talents, FPT is proud to deliver next-level, AI-first transformation for Chelsea FC, which accelerates innovation, as well as driving performance, fan experience, and community impact”, Pham Minh Tuan, Executive VP, FPT Corporation and FPT Software CEO, stated. “This partnership also reflects our enduring commitment to excellence, as a trusted digital partner in the UK’s innovation landscape and for global enterprises alike.”

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s most successful football clubs, engaging FPT talents that stand out globally,” said Mark Scrivens, CEO of FPT in the United Kingdom. “Our teams bring a deep-rooted Vietnamese engineering culture that thrives on innovation, agility, as well as a relentless drive to exceed expectations”.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men’s team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea Women’s team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women’s Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women’s FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women’s League Cup three times as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building’s opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com