Extremis Systems Redefines Ballistic Protection With Innovative Female-Curved Valkyrie Body Armor

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extremis Systems, a subsidiary of NZT Group, Inc. (www.extremissystems.com), is redefining ballistic protection with the launch of Valkyrie body armor—an industry-leading solution engineered with true female-specific curves and developed in direct response to the needs of women in law enforcement. In partnership with the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), Extremis is setting a new benchmark for lightweight, high-performance gear that delivers unmatched safety, comfort, and mobility. This collaboration will be formally recognized at the NAWLEE breakfast on October 19, 2025, during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference.

The Valkyrie armor, available in 18 distinct sizes and curvature combinations, directly addresses the long-standing need for protection tailored to the female form. Developed with direct input from women in law enforcement, Valkyrie integrates Extremis Systems’ patented NEOZANT™ polymer process with a proprietary carbon-fiber composite system to deliver a solution that is both lightweight and uncompromising in performance. Each configuration undergoes rigorous testing to exceed NIJ standards, ensuring exceptional ballistic resistance without sacrificing comfort.

Unlike traditional unisex sizing—where each of the 5 sizes (XS–XL) is limited to one shape—Valkyrie introduces a new system offering four curvature profiles per size to provide unmatched precision in fit:

SC – Small Curve

MC – Medium Curve

LC – Large Curve

XC – Extra-Large Curve

For example, a male Medium will now correspond to a female Large, which can then be further customized across four distinct curvature profiles. This structure eliminates long-standing fit challenges, significantly improving comfort, mobility, and survivability for women in the field while maintaining uncompromised ballistic protection. By placing female officers at the center of its innovation, Extremis Systems is advancing NAWLEE’s mission and supporting the 30×30 Initiative, which seeks to ensure that women comprise 30% of police recruit classes by 2030.

“Our Valkyrie female body armor is a direct response to the needs of women in law enforcement,” said Zack Spencer, CTO at Extremis Systems. “We’ve worked closely with female officers to create a solution that fits perfectly, moves naturally, and provides unmatched protection. This partnership with NAWLEE underscores our commitment to empowering women on the front lines.”

Extremis Systems leads the industry with additional lightweight ballistic solutions:

First helmet manufacturer to publish complete back-face deformation data for the full suite of NIJ Level IIIA threats (5 shots from 9mm, .357, and .44), as validated in testing for its Athena and Tomahawk helmets, ensuring transparency and trust in performance.

First and only manufacturer to engineer a Level IV vehicle armor solution weighing less than 8 lbs. per sq ft., significantly lighter than competitors’ Level III+ products at 10.6 lbs. per sq ft., offering unmatched protection without added bulk.

These advancements are powered by Extremis Systems’ patented NEOZANT™ polymer processes, which leverage unconventional materials to achieve industry-leading results. “The ballistics industry hasn’t seen innovation like this in decades,” Spencer added. “Our lightweight solutions mean officers can move freely and confidently, knowing they’re protected by the safest gear available.”

Jessica Toliver, NAWLEE’s Executive Director, praised Extremis’ contributions: “Extremis Systems’ commitment to innovative, tailored protection to support women in law enforcement aligns with NAWLEE’s vision for a stronger, more inclusive profession.”

NAWLEE, dedicated to advancing women in law enforcement since 1996, supports this partnership through its leadership programs and advocacy for initiatives like 30x30. Together, Extremis Systems and NAWLEE are paving the way for safer, more equitable policing.

For more information, visit www.extremissystems.com or https://nawlee.org.

About Extremis Systems Extremis Systems, a subsidiary of NZT Group, Inc., is a leader in ballistic protection, delivering lightweight, innovative solutions for law enforcement, military, and first responders. With a focus on safety, comfort, and performance, Extremis is redefining industry standards.

About NAWLEE The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), founded in 1996, promotes the advancement of women in law enforcement through leadership development, mentoring, and support for initiatives like 30x30.