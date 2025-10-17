Maple Ridge Firefighters Pioneer DNA-Based Wellness for Enhanced Health

MAPLE RIDGE, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking wellness initiative, the Maple Ridge Fire Department is empowering its firefighters to proactively manage their health through the power of DNA. Partnering with Vancouver-based genetics company dnaPower, the department has launched a personalized genetic testing program, believed to be one of the first of its kind in Canada for first responders. This pioneering effort positions Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue at the forefront of firefighter health and performance innovation.

Firefighting presents unique occupational challenges—from exposure to smoke and toxins to intense physical and psychological stress—that can severely impact long-term health. The new program helps participants confront these risks by providing an actionable blueprint of their genetic predispositions. It identifies how an individual's genetic makeup influences key areas like detoxification, inflammation, cardiovascular health, hormone balance, and nutrient metabolism. Understanding these factors is crucial for enhancing recovery and building resilience against the daily strains of the job.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Virs discovered DNA testing through podcasts and, after trying dnaPower's test himself, championed the program. “I found it incredibly insightful,” said Virs. “Having healthy, educated firefighters is a high priority. dnaPower provided a secure, affordable way to give our members personalized information to optimize their health.”

The department's wellness committee quickly approved the program. Key factors in the decision included dnaPower being Canadian-owned with all data kept securely within the country, ensuring privacy. Its affordability and science-based design allowed for easy integration into the department’s existing wellness framework without exceeding budget limits.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many firefighters report practical improvements in energy and recovery, with some requesting testing for their families. “Our firefighters are our biggest asset,” Virs added. “This program gives them a baseline health profile to build from. Once people see the results, it’s going to spread quickly.”

Dr. Lois Nahirney, CEO of dnaPower, praised Maple Ridge for its leadership. “Firefighters face unique health challenges, and our testing provides actionable insights to support recovery, resilience, and long-term wellness,” she said. “Maple Ridge has set an inspiring example.” The initiative is already attracting significant attention from other first responder groups across North America, highlighting a move toward personalized, preventative healthcare in high-stress professions.

About dnaPower

dnaPower is a pioneer in personalized health genetic testing, offering evidence-based insights that help individuals make smarter health, fitness, and nutrition decisions. Learn more at dnapower.com.