Verily Launches a New Consumer Health App, Verily Me, at HLTH USA 2025

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily, a precision health AI company, today announced the launch of a new consumer health app, Verily Me, that will be featured at HLTH USA 2025. Verily Me is designed to close gaps in care and enable people to stay informed and engaged in their health journey over time.

Within the app, users can:

Get personalized recommendations from providers: Licensed clinicians review relevant patient records across multiple providers and health systems and provide health recommendations tailored just for them.

Use their health history in treatment: After receiving their health recommendations, patients can view their records to inform conversations with their providers.

Ask Violet, a private AI companion: Violet is available to answer questions about their health record in a safe and protected place. Users can ask it 'when was my last flu vaccination?', 'Remind me what happened at my last doctor's appointment?', and more.

Snap and track meals: Users can log their meals with the snap of a photo to receive real-time feedback and nutrition tips.

Choose to participate in research opportunities: Users can consent to participate in Verily's Lifelong Health Study, a real-world research registry.

“We created Verily Me to meet the consumer need for a simpler, more personalized healthcare solution,” said Vindell Washington, MD, MS, Chief Clinical Officer at Verily. “Verily Me identifies care gaps and provides more personalized treatment recommendations, an important step towards our commitment to equipping individuals with the tools they need to better manage their health.”

According to a just released Verily-sponsored survey by The Harris Poll, 75% of Americans indicate they would like an app that provides personalized health recommendations from a healthcare provider and helps them better understand their health over time.

“Our goal with Verily Me is to provide a truly integrated and intuitive experience that supports people in their health journey,” said Myoung Cha, Chief Product Officer at Verily. “We aim to streamline care by providing personalized health recommendations from licensed clinicians, and to enable a more data-driven health journey so that patients and clinicians are able to share and receive health information.”

The Verily Me app will also be used by members of Verily’s Lightpath1 personalized care program, subsidized by employers, payers, and pharmacy benefit managers for the benefit of their employees or members, with multiple tiers of clinical support based on member need. Members of a Lightpath program in Verily Me receive escalated support (when clinically indicated) from an expanded group of licensed providers, including physicians, pharmacists, and registered dietitians. Lightpath is currently focused on cardiometabolic care management programs supporting people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, obesity, and more.

Verily has provided virtual care solutions to patients since 2018. Verily Me was built using Verily’s precision health platform, Pre, which transforms complex, multimodal datasets for use across AI-enabled healthcare.

The Verily Me app is in beta and available now in the Apple and Google Play app stores. To learn more, please visit www.VerilyMe.com.

About Verily

Verily is a data platform and technology company purpose-built to power AI for precision health. Verily offers AI-enabled solutions that transform disparate health data into insights and actions that accelerate research and improve care for individuals and communities. Verily is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools that accelerate evidence generation, enable more personalized care, and help manage disease at a population level. For more information about Verily please visit: verily.com.

Disclaimer and Reference

Verily Me is not a medical device and has not been evaluated by the FDA.

1 Verily Life Sciences LLC (“Verily”) offers virtual care management programs for eligible individuals, as further described in these materials and at verily.com. Verily collaborates with Onduo Management Services LLC (“OMS”), Onduo LLC, and a network of affiliated Professional Entities to offer the services. These services are meant to be used in conjunction with regular in-person clinical services and not intended to replace routine primary care.