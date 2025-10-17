Newegg Business Partners with Credit Key to Provide Flexible Financing Options, with Extended-Term Options Up to 12 Months

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Business, a division of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading provider of IT, computer hardware, and electronics solutions, today announced a new partnership with Credit Key, a leading B2B financing provider. This collaboration empowers businesses to access the technology they need immediately while enjoying flexible payment terms from Net 30 to extended-term options up to 12 months that support growth and financial stability.

Credit Key adds to Newegg’s existing Net 30 Credit Line, making payments even more flexible for business owners. As a result, companies can buy now and pay over time with term options from Net 30 up to 12 months through Credit Key, along with extended launch promotions and longer-term installment options, all designed to improve cash flow and buying power.

To celebrate the launch, Newegg Business and Credit Key are offering an extended interest-free period* from the usual 30 days to 60 days for qualified business customers, enabling companies to purchase critical IT and electronics now while extending payments without added costs.

“At Newegg Business, we understand that managing cash flow is critical for companies of all sizes,” said Ivan McClain, Marketing Manager at Newegg Business. “Our partnership with Credit Key gives customers access to Net 30 terms and extended financing plans, empowering them to purchase essential IT and electronics when they need them, without the strain of immediate payment. This flexibility helps our customers invest strategically, manage budgets effectively, and build stronger business credit as they grow.”

What is the Newegg Business & Credit Key partnership?

Newegg Business is Newegg’s B2B-focused branch that offers a vast selection of IT, computing, electronics, and related products, with business-friendly services and procurement tools.

is Newegg’s B2B-focused branch that offers a vast selection of IT, computing, electronics, and related products, with business-friendly services and procurement tools. Credit Key is a provider of flexible B2B payment terms, offering financing that lets businesses pay over time through net terms, installments, and more, instead of large upfront costs.

is a provider of flexible B2B payment terms, offering financing that lets businesses pay over time through net terms, installments, and more, instead of large upfront costs. Together, the partnership enables businesses to purchase needed hardware and electronics from Newegg, while leveraging flexible financing via Credit Key. This helps with cash flow management, faster purchasing, and building trade credit through timely payments.

Key benefits of the Newegg Business + Credit Key partnership include:

Expanded Financing Options: Choose from Net 30 Credit Line to extended-term options up to 12 months through Credit Key, plus monthly installment options tailored to company needs.

Choose from Net 30 Credit Line to extended-term options up to 12 months through Credit Key, plus monthly installment options tailored to company needs. Immediate Access to Technology: Businesses can purchase IT hardware, servers, and electronics without large upfront costs.

Businesses can purchase IT hardware, servers, and electronics without large upfront costs. Business Credit Building: Timely payments help establish and strengthen trade credit history.

Timely payments help establish and strengthen trade credit history. Streamlined Procurement: Newegg Business’s account management tools combined with Credit Key’s financing simplify the buying process for growing organizations.

“Our mission at Credit Key is to empower businesses with the financial flexibility they need to succeed,” said Ben Margolis, VP of Sales at Credit Key. “This launch with Newegg Business, including the 0% interest for 60 days promotion, represents a powerful way for companies to acquire the technology they need now and pay later, without compromising cash flow.”

The 0% interest for 60 days promotion* is available for a limited time for qualified businesses shopping on NeweggBusiness.com. Customers can apply for Credit Key financing during checkout, with instant credit decisions available in a couple of minutes.

About Newegg Business

Newegg Business Inc., a subsidiary of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2010 and based in Los Angeles County, is a leading online retailer catering to small and medium-sized businesses, enterprises, academic institutions, federal, state, and local government facilities, and military personnel. The company sells PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming, PC peripherals, home appliances, office supplies, and lifestyle technology. Newegg Business Inc. also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions on a single platform. For more information, please visit NeweggBusiness.com.

About Credit Key

Credit Key is a leading provider of B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing, offering instant credit decisions and flexible payment options that empower businesses to purchase what they need while maintaining healthy cash flow. Credit Key partners with top merchants to provide financing solutions that support growth and long-term business success.

* Credit Key is not a bank. The 0% interest for 60 days promotional offer (“Promotion”) is available only to eligible business customers and applies solely to qualifying business financing originated through Credit Key and issued by Lead Bank, Member FDIC. This Promotion is not available for consumer transactions and may not be combined with or applied to any other discounts, promotions, or rate offers. Standard rates, fees, and terms will apply following the promotional period in accordance with your loan agreement. All financing is subject to credit approval, underwriting, and verification by Lead Bank. Offer terms, eligibility requirements, and availability are subject to change or withdrawal at any time without prior notice. Promotional offer expires 10/31/2025.