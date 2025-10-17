KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to North Slope Borough, AK General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the North Slope Borough, AK General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the Borough's outstanding general obligation bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating action reflects the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

History of conservative budgetary management, coupled with established financial management policies and procedures for budgeting, forecasting, and monitoring of financial operations and performance.

Extremely rapid debt amortization; approximately 73% of proforma principal paid within five years.

Low debt level when measured relative to the tax base.

Strong liquidity, largely supported by the Permanent Fund with a long history of limited draws, coupled with well-funded pensions.

Credit Challenges

Tax base that is highly concentrated in the petroleum extraction industry. While this industry has experienced declining production for most of the last three decades, recent developments may alter this course.

The concentrated tax base introduces volatility and various risks that may be beyond the Borough’s ability to control, including geopolitical risk, corporate directives, and political and environmental decisions.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Over the longer term, significant growth and diversification of the tax base.

Increased operating flexibility resulting from a material increase in available, debt paying resources and/or development of new revenue streams mitigating current industry concentration risks.

For Downgrade

Significant increase in direct or contingent liabilities.

Shift in debt amortization, thus exposing bondholders to uncertainty regarding the long-term trajectory of oil-related assessments.

Unanticipated substantial decline in the tax base, attributable to assessment litigation or a material erosion in values, thus limiting revenue raising flexibility.

