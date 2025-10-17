Revelen Deploys AI-Powered Ballistics Technology with Laurel Police Department in Delaware

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelen.ai, a public safety technology company specializing in AI-powered violent crime intelligence solutions, today announced a deployment partnership with the Laurel Police Department in Sussex County, Delaware. Laurel PD becomes the first law enforcement agency in Delaware to deploy ShotOptix™, Revelen's handheld device that provides real-time ballistics analysis at crime scenes, delivering investigative leads within minutes.

ShotOptix was deployed at Laurel PD on September 30, 2025.

Revelen's ShotOptix platform transforms the timeline of gun crime investigations by enabling patrol officers to scan shell casings directly at crime scenes. AI-driven analysis delivers results in minutes, providing investigators with actionable intelligence, including connections to prior shootings, potential suspects, vehicle information, and related crimes—all while officers are still on scene and before suspects have time to leave the area.

"Solving gun crimes shouldn't depend on whether you're in a major city or a small town," said Bradford Davis, CEO of Revelen. “When Chief Robert Kracyla and Laurel PD decided to deploy ShotOptix, they became part of a national movement toward real-time intelligence that gives investigators time back, brings families answers faster, and helps restore community trust in places where it's been eroded."

Laurel, located in Sussex County, Delaware, faces challenges common to small agencies nationwide: limited resources, cross-jurisdictional criminal activity, and gang-related violence. The department's decision to adopt real-time ballistics technology positions Laurel as an innovative leader despite its size.

"For too long, small police departments have had to wait days or weeks for ballistics intelligence that should be available immediately," said Chief Robert Kracyla of the Laurel Police Department. "With Revelen's technology, we are embracing advanced technology with the goal of further reducing violent crime. When a shell casing is found at a shooting, we'll know within minutes if it connects to other crimes—before suspects have time to leave the area. This is about giving our community the protection they deserve and showing that Laurel is a leader in innovative policing."

The partnership comes as law enforcement agencies nationwide grapple with mounting backlogs in ballistics testing. Real-time field analysis represents a paradigm shift comparable to when fingerprint technology moved from centralized, manual fingerprint workflows to widely available digital databases across law enforcement in the late 20th century—broadening access to critical investigative tools regardless of agency size.

About Revelen

Revelen is a public safety technology company providing AI-powered intelligence solutions to law enforcement agencies nationwide. Founded on the principle that critical evidence should deliver answers in minutes rather than months, Revelen's ShotOptix platform enables patrol officers to analyze shell casings directly at crime scenes, generating real-time intelligence that connects shootings, identifies suspects, and accelerates investigations. By closing the "first-hour gap" when evidence is freshest and investigative momentum is highest, Revelen helps agencies solve more gun crimes, bring closure to families, and restore community trust. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit revelen.ai.

About Laurel Police Department

The Laurel Police Department serves the Town of Laurel in Sussex County, Delaware. Under the leadership of Chief Robert Kracyla, the department also participates in Delaware's Group Violence Intervention program and maintains partnerships with state and federal law enforcement agencies to address violent crime and enhance public safety throughout the region.