Roseman University of Health Sciences Dedicates the Thorne Clinic for Integrative Oral Health and Primary Care

Roseman University of Health Sciences and PDS Health® celebrated the dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new Thorne Clinic for Integrative Oral Health and Primary Care today at the university's Henderson, Nevada campus. The event brought together elected officials, business and community leaders, and representatives from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce to mark the completion of the dental teaching clinic.

The Thorne Clinic at Roseman University stands as a model of what’s possible when universities, industry leaders, and communities come together with a shared mission—to expand access, elevate education, and improve patient outcomes. Share

Located at 4 Sunset Way, Building A, the 12,000-square-foot clinic features 35 dental chairs and is adjacent to Roseman’s existing dental and orthodontic clinics, as well as a new Roseman Medical Group primary care clinic scheduled to open in the coming months. With the addition of the Thorne Clinic, Roseman’s Henderson campus expands its dental care footprint to 62 chairs and 17,300 square feet, with the capacity to provide up to 50,000 patient visits annually once fully utilized.

The development of the Thorne Clinic was made possible through the support and collaboration of PDS Health and its Founder and CEO, Stephen E. Thorne IV. It represents a major philanthropic investment by PDS Health, which fully funded the design, construction, and equipping of the facility at no cost to Roseman University. The gift included the buildout of 35 dental chairs, specialized dental and computer equipment, and the engagement of PDS Health’s construction and design teams to bring the project to life. The result is a modern, patient-centered teaching clinic that embodies Roseman University and PDS Health’s shared commitment to advancing dental education, community-based care, and integrating medical and dental care to improve overall health.

“Today’s dedication is a proud moment for Roseman University and for Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Frank Licari, dean of Roseman University College of Dental Medicine. “Thorne Clinic for Integrative Oral Health and Primary Care not only expands access to affordable, high-quality dental care for our community but also creates an unparalleled integrative educational environment for our dental students. This partnership with PDS Health underscores the power of innovation and collaboration in advancing oral health and primary care.”

“The Thorne Clinic for Integrative Oral Health and Primary Care represents a bold step toward the future of healthcare,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. “Roseman University is creating a space where students experience how oral health and medicine work together in clinical care. Learning in an integrated setting prepares them to think differently, work more collaboratively, and deliver better outcomes for the patients they will serve.”

The Thorne Clinic will serve as a dental clinical education facility for Roseman’s College of Dental Medicine. Starting in January 2026, dental students enrolled in the Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) program at Roseman’s South Jordan, Utah campus will relocate to Henderson to provide faculty-supervised patient care while completing didactic and clinical training. The number of students training at the Thorne Clinic is expected to grow and reach full capacity in the upcoming years.

The partnership with PDS Health also ushers in the use of Epic® at Roseman University College of Dental Medicine clinics. PDS Health is the first dental support organization to fully deploy Epic across its supported practices, creating a single, comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) system for both dental and medical data. This integration allows for early identification of systemic health risks, more effective treatment planning, and a more holistic approach to patient well-being, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by promoting oral-systemic health connections.

“By expanding our clinical training capacity and introducing Epic into our clinical education environment, we’re preparing future dentists to deliver truly integrated, patient-centered care,” said Licari. “It allows our students to experience firsthand how oral health and overall health are connected, while using the same advanced technologies and systems found in today’s leading healthcare institutions.”

The clinical education environment at the Thorne Clinic is further enhanced by an educational equipment grant from Dental Imaging Technologies Corporation (DEXIS). The grant provides leading-edge digital imaging and diagnostic systems, including intraoral scanners, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) technology, sensors, and portable x-ray units to support advanced training in digital workflow, radiography, and treatment planning. This contribution strengthens Roseman’s commitment to preparing practice-ready clinicians fluent in today’s most innovative dental technologies.

“Today is especially meaningful because many AI-enabled hardware and software technologies from DEXIS will be used right here in this clinic. That means the students who train at the Thorne Clinic won’t just be learning dentistry—they’ll be mastering the tools and technologies that define the future of oral healthcare,” said Robert Befidi, president of DEXIS.

The ribbon-cutting and building dedication included tours of the new facility, offering guests a first look at how Roseman is shaping the future of healthcare education and community-based care.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

About DEXIS

DEXIS, part of the Envista family of brands, is a global leader in dental imaging, uniting the industry’s most trusted brands across 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, and diagnostic software within a single, connected, AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies are designed with smart simplicity to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic precision, increase productivity, and support better patient outcomes. By unifying imaging and diagnostic tools under one brand, DEXIS empowers dental professionals to diagnose with greater confidence and deliver more efficient care with one connected ecosystem - built on choice. To learn more, visit DEXIS.com.

About Roseman University of Health Sciences

Founded in Henderson, Nevada in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning training the next generation of undergraduate and graduate-level health care professionals who serve, collaborate, and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin (Las Vegas), Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, offering a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) and Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (AEODO) residency programs, and an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency program in partnership with NYU Langone Dental Medicine; College of Pharmacy, offering a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) and Dual Accelerated Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Sciences in Pharmaceutical Sciences (PharmD-MSPS); College of Nursing, offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner (DNPFNP) and Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia (DNPNA); College of Graduate Studies offering a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences (MSPS), and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MBS); and College of Medicine offering a Doctor of Medicine (MD). In 2025, the University announced plans for the development of Nevada’s first Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program at the Henderson campus. More than 9,000 Roseman graduates are caring for patients, conducting research, and engaged in public health and policy in Nevada, Utah and across the country. Roseman University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. www.roseman.edu.