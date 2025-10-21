Lancer Skincare Expands Digital Retail with Ulta.com Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lancer Skincare, the globally renowned dermatology brand founded by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, is pleased to announce its upcoming launch on Ulta.com, beginning October 21, 2025.

With over 1,400 stores nationwide and the leading digital beauty destination in the U.S., Ulta Beauty has become a premier retailer for both prestige and mass beauty brands. As Ulta continues to lean into doctor-founded, science-backed skincare, the addition of Lancer Skincare reinforces this commitment by meeting consumer demand for efficacy, expertise, and dermatologist-developed solutions. The expansion makes it easier than ever for consumers nationwide to shop products that were once available only at Dr. Lancer’s Beverly Hills clinic and select luxury retailers.

The initial Ulta.com assortment features 11 of the brand’s most iconic products, including the number one best-seller The Method: Polish. Together, these offerings deliver the signature results that have made Lancer Skincare a global leader in advanced anti-aging.

"Our partnership with Ulta Beauty allows us to share decades of skincare innovation with a broader audience,” said Dr. Harold Lancer, Founder of Lancer Skincare. “Born in my clinic through daily interactions with patients, the brand has always been rooted in real results. Ulta.com now makes it easier than ever for consumers nationwide to discover our products and experience their benefits.”

The launch marks an important step in Lancer Skincare’s ongoing retail expansion, making the brand more available to the Ulta Beauty community while maintaining its legacy of cutting-edge innovation and dermatologist-driven efficacy. Consumers can shop the 11-product assortment beginning October 21, 2025, by searching Lancer on Ulta.com.

ABOUT LANCER SKINCARE

Founded by world-renowned Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, Lancer Skincare delivers advanced, dermatologist-developed formulas rooted in four decades of clinical expertise. Known globally for the coveted results often described as the “Lancer Glow,” the brand embodies Dr. Lancer’s practice-to-product philosophy, creating solutions informed by direct patient care rather than laboratory theory.

At the heart of the brand is the groundbreaking Lancer Method—a three-step system of Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish—designed to optimize the skin’s natural renewal process. Central to this approach is Dr. Lancer’s pioneering work on micro-injury, the skin’s innate mechanism of repair and regeneration. By leveraging this principle, Lancer Skincare products are designed to stimulate renewal, enhance resilience, and deliver visible, lasting results.

Originally available only at Dr. Lancer’s Beverly Hills clinic, the brand has since become a global authority in anti-aging skincare. Today, Lancer Skincare can be found at top luxury retailers including Cos Bar, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus—and now Ulta.com.

For more information, visit www.lancerskincare.com and follow @lancerskincare on Instagram and TikTok.