BLS International Wins Prestigious 3 Year Contract from Ministry of External Affairs, India to Establish and Operate Indian Visa Application Centres in China

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BLS International Services Limited, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and diplomatic missions, has been awarded a prestigious contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in China. This prestigious contract will be valid for a period of 3 years, effective October 14, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, offering streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services. The IVACs will incorporate enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff to ensure a seamless experience for applicants.

Mr Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd, said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious contract from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and look forward to providing excellent services. We believe this is a significant milestone for BLS International and these IVACs will play a vital role in facilitating reliable and user-centric visa services. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs for its continued trust and confidence in BLS International.”

This contract reinforces BLS International’s position as a trusted partner for government initiatives and its dedication to driving digital transformation and public service excellence across sectors. With a presence in over 70 countries, BLS International continues to lead the consular outsourcing industry, processing millions of applications annually with a focus on transparency, compliance and customer satisfaction.

About BLS International Services Limited:

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, renowned for its excellence in visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. Recognized among “India’s Most Valuable Companies” by Business Today, a “Best under a Billion” company by Forbes Asia, and ranked in Fortune India’s Next 500, BLS International partners with 46+ governments worldwide, including embassies and consulates. With a vast network of 50,000+ centers across 70+ countries and a workforce exceeding 60,000 professionals, the company ensures secure, efficient, and technology-driven services. It holds prestigious certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality, data security, and sustainability. BLS International remains the only publicly listed company in this sector.

For more information, please visit www.blsinternational.com