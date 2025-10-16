Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss Visits India, Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Indian Enterprises

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today reinforced its commitment to India as a strategic growth market. The announcement coincides with the visit of CEO Kevin Weiss to India this past week, underscoring the company’s long-term investment in the region through strategic partnerships, customer and partner engagement and regional expansion.

Strategic Partnership with Indusface

As part of this expansion, Sectigo has entered a new partnership with Indusface, a trusted application security SaaS company. The partnership brings together Indusface’s proven application security and SSL expertise with Sectigo’s leadership in CLM. Indusface customers now have access to Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), enabling simplified automated certificate management, stronger compliance and future-ready scalability as organizations prepare for shortened SSL/TLS certificate lifespans by 2029 and the transition to post-quantum cryptography by 2030.

“India’s digital transformation is driving a growing demand for integrated, scalable security solutions that go beyond application protection,” said Nandini Tandon, co-founder at Indusface. “Our partnership with Sectigo reflects our commitment to deepening value for enterprise customers by expanding into complementary layers of digital trust and identity. As certificate lifespans shorten and the quantum era introduces new security complexities, this collaboration enables us to deliver advanced certificate lifecycle management solutions that help businesses stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity requirements with confidence.”

Countdown to 47 Days Summit

Sectigo will also host its inaugural flagship event in India, Countdown to 47 Days Summit, in Mumbai on November 7, 2025. The Summit, in partnership with Indusface, will bring together more than 100 customers, partners, and industry leaders to discuss key trends in digital trust, crypto agility, and certificate lifecycle management.

“Our Summit, like our strategic partnership with Indusface, underscores how Sectigo is scaling both our resources and partner ecosystem to seize the immense opportunity in India,” said Sarabjeet Khurana, newly appointed country manager, India & ASEAN, at Sectigo. “Through collaboration and community engagement, we are helping enterprises strengthen their digital trust infrastructure, while preparing them for a future defined by shorter certificate lifecycles and quantum readiness.”

Continued Investment in India

These initiatives build on Sectigo’s growing footprint in India, which accelerated with the opening of its Center of Excellence in Chennai in 2024, followed by the appointment of an expanded APAC leadership team in July 2025. Over the past year, Sectigo has achieved a 33% workforce growth in India, reinforcing its commitment to combining global expertise with local engagement.

“India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world and a critical market in Sectigo’s global growth strategy. We’re proud to partner with Indusface, a standout success story in India’s cybersecurity landscape. Their entrepreneurial journey to becoming a globally recognized application security leader trusted by over 5,000 customers across 95 countries is truly impressive,” said Kevin Weiss, chief executive officer at Sectigo. “Indusface’s innovation, customer-centric approach, and commitment to securing digital trust infrastructure make them an ideal partner as we work together to help Indian enterprises prepare for the seismic shifts of shortened certificate lifespans and a quantum-ready future.”

Sectigo continues to lead industry change, from sponsoring the CA/Browser Forum ballot that approved the move to 47-day certificates to publishing global research on enterprise preparedness for quantum era, such as the State of Crypto Agility Report. The company has also released practical resources including a 47-Day Survival Guide, giving enterprises actionable strategies to automate, comply, and prepare for a quantum future.

