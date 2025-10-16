IQHQ Partners with Lila Sciences for 244,000 SF Lease at Alewife Park

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQHQ, Inc., a premier owner and developer of world-class life science districts, today announced that Lila Sciences, Inc. (Lila), an “AI for Science” company developing the world’s first scientific superintelligence platform and fully autonomous laboratories for life and materials sciences, has signed a 244,000 square foot lease at IQHQ’s Alewife Park district. The Lila lease and IQHQ’s accelerating leasing momentum across its premium quality portfolio fueled IQHQ’s recently closed $310 million capital raise.

Alewife Park is intentionally designed as a large-scale campus experience with unmatched access to highway and rail transportation, first-class amenities, and state-of-the-art collaborative space on one of Cambridge’s most coveted sites. Lila’s Alewife Park footprint includes both move-in-ready space in addition to a full new construction laboratory building designed to support Lila’s long-term growth needs.

“Lila Sciences is redefining what’s possible in scientific research, and we’re proud to provide the foundation for their next phase of growth,” said Tracy Murphy, President of IQHQ. “Alewife Park’s scale, design, transportation access, and amenities uniquely position the campus to support transformative companies in one of the country’s most dynamic life science ecosystems. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Lila Sciences and to delivering future-ready spaces across our high-quality portfolio.”

Founded in 2023, Lila Sciences combines AI and human scientific ingenuity to generate new knowledge at a scale, speed, and accuracy previously thought impossible.

“We are pleased to work with IQHQ to secure the infrastructure that will support Lila’s position at the forefront of Scientific Superintelligence,” said Darrell Smith, Sr. Director of Real Estate and Facilities at Lila Sciences. “Alewife Park has a unique combination of qualities suited to Lila’s growth needs in addition to the wellbeing of our employees, and we look forward to our long-term presence in West Cambridge.”

To support Lila and Alewife Park’s growing occupancy, IQHQ is accelerating the build-out of best-in-class amenities and local community improvements at the district. Highlights include significant improvements at Jerry’s Pond and the MBTA Alewife Station headhouse and plaza, a communal garden in partnership with Green Cambridge, an ecological center managed by Mass Audubon for education and community events, pedestrian and bike paths, the planting of over 650 new trees and campus amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center and diverse dining options.

About IQHQ

IQHQ is Giving Progress a Home™, empowering the life science community to thrive and succeed by creating and developing districts that inspire innovation and drive progress and growth. IQHQ’s focus is to acquire, develop, and operate sustainable life science districts in the U.S. innovation hubs of San Francisco, San Diego, and Boston. To learn more, visit iqhqreit.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Lila Sciences

Lila Sciences is building the world’s first scientific superintelligence platform and autonomous labs for life, chemistry, and materials science. With capabilities to apply AI to every aspect of the scientific method, scientists can bring forth solutions in human health, climate, and sustainability at a pace and scale never experienced before. Learn more about our mission to build scientific superintelligence to solve humankind’s greatest challenges at www.lila.ai.