Besitos Named Finalist for "Partnerships & Strategic Alliance" at The Money Awards 2025

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Besitos, a leading, fully-bootstrapped online gaming and rewards company positioned at the intersection of entertainment and financial empowerment, has been named a finalist for "Partnerships & Strategic Alliance" at The Money Awards 2025, part of the prestigious Money20/20 conference.

This honor places Besitos among an elite group of companies genuinely shaping the future of money. With hundreds of submissions from over 40 countries around the world, The Money Awards represent the new global benchmark for recognizing transformative innovation in the fintech space. Besitos was selected by a world-class jury for its partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) through the "Play It Forward" initiative, which demonstrates how strategic alliances can create meaningful social impact while driving value for consumers and partners.

The "Play It Forward" initiative exemplifies Besitos' innovative approach to partnerships by merging entertainment with philanthropy through the KashKick platform. When users play mobile games and earn rewards, the partnership triggers matching donations to ACS, allowing users to make a real difference in the fight against cancer while having fun. This partnership leverages the surging popularity of mobile gaming, a market expected to reach $162 billion by 2030 with more than 2.5 billion gamers worldwide, to bridge the joy of gaming with the generosity of giving.

Through its flagship products KashKick and Besitos Marketplace, Besitos has revolutionized how partnerships create authentic connections between brands and consumers while driving social impact. KashKick, recognized as #11 on the Inc. 5000 in 2024 and #22 in 2025, offers over 3.5 million users seamless access to cash rewards through gaming, surveys, and interactive experiences. This partnership demonstrates how Besitos transforms traditional gaming into a force for good, empowering users to contribute to meaningful causes through their everyday activities. “This technology has taken many forms, but seeing it serve the American Cancer Society is its most meaningful chapter yet. It’s an honor to know our work is helping power such an important mission.” - Bhaveshkumar Kothiya, Head of Engineering, B2B.

"We are thrilled to see the Play It Forward initiative recognized on such a prestigious global stage," said Wendy Johnson, Florida Vice President, American Cancer Society. "Through our partnership with Besitos, we're engaging a new generation of supporters who are making a real difference in the fight against cancer simply by doing what they already love, playing mobile games. Their innovative model has enabled us to reach new audiences in meaningful ways, and demonstrates the powerful impact that creative partnerships can have in advancing our life-saving mission."

The Money Awards spotlight companies that are changing the future of financial services through innovative partnerships, expanded access, and value creation. Besitos' inclusion speaks to its unique ability to forge strategic alliances that deliver measurable impact across multiple industries.

About Besitos and KashKick

Established in 2017 by industry veterans Vishal Mahtani and Jacob Shemesh, Besitos Corporation, LLC (beh-see-tohs) is a Tampa, Florida-based consumer products company dedicated to rewarding users for their time and attention. Recognized on the Inc 5000 list for two consecutive years, ranking #11 in 2024 and #22 in 2025, the company has demonstrated exceptional growth in the competitive digital rewards space. The company's flagship product, KashKick, is a gamified rewards marketplace that empowers users to earn real money online by completing simple digital tasks—no points, just cash. Built for the next generation of earners, KashKick bridges the gap between brand discovery and consumer empowerment, giving users control over how they engage and earn.

Besitos currently comprises two key products: KashKick and Besitos Marketplace. Leveraging an API and microservices architecture, Besitos enables partners to monetize their brands and enhance consumer engagement through comprehensive rewards and loyalty programs.

For more information, visit https://kashkick.com and https://besitoscorp.com.