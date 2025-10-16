Volato and M2i Global Advance Development of Strategic Mineral Reserve Digital Infrastructure

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) (“Volato”) and M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO) (“M2i”) today announced the next phase of development of the digital and commercial infrastructure underpinning the U.S. Strategic Mineral Reserve (SMR). M2i initiated the SMR framework and technical specifications earlier this year. Volato is now applying its proven enterprise-software expertise to build and operationalize the secure technology backbone that will support critical mineral traceability, contracting, and compliance across the United States and allied nations.

This infrastructure is being developed to serve as the market-facing layer of the U.S. Strategic Mineral Reserve initiative, providing miners, refiners, recyclers, manufacturers, and government entities with a trusted environment for physical critical mineral transactions—with verified provenance, end-to-end custody visibility, and regulatory compliance at its core.

Unlike securities or commodities exchanges, this system focuses exclusively on physical materials. It enables direct contracting, leasing, collateralization, and trust-held arrangements between qualified participants, without trading or listing securities, futures, or derivatives—ensuring clear compliance with U.S. and allied regulatory frameworks.

Building on Volato’s expertise in scalable aviation software and real-time asset tracking, Volato and M2i are beginning development of the core transaction and data-integrity systems. M2i continues to lead policy alignment and participant onboarding, while Volato engineers the secure digital infrastructure. By combining Volato’s proven enterprise systems with M2i’s CAINO (Critical Asset Intelligence and Network Operations) compliance stack, the unified team will deliver a secure framework for data exchange, verification, and auditable material movement—creating transparent chains of custody from mine to manufacturer.

“This project represents the convergence of M2i’s critical-minerals strategy and Volato’s track record in building auditable, high-value operational systems,” said Matt Liotta, Co-Founder and CEO of Volato. “Our team is now turning M2i’s blueprint into a working platform that brings transparency and accountability to one of the world’s most strategic supply chains.”

“With Volato leading software development, this effort moves from concept to construction,” said Major General (Ret.) Alberto Rosende, CEO of M2i Global. “This collaboration combines industrial vision with execution capability.”

By combining Volato’s digital infrastructure with M2i’s strategic and operational framework, this initiative addresses one of today’s most pressing industrial challenges: establishing a reliable, transparent supply of materials essential to defense, energy, and technology manufacturing.

This development effort follows the previously announced definitive business combination between Volato and M2i Global, under which Volato will acquire 100% of M2i’s outstanding equity in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, M2i shareholders are expected to own approximately 85% of the combined company and Volato shareholders approximately 15%. The Boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which remains subject to regulatory review and shareholder approval.

About Volato

Volato (NYSE American: SOAR) is an aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato’s proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato’s Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

