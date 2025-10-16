LA Kings Score Mucinex as First-Ever Official Cold and Flu Medicine Partner to Help Fans Power Through and Never Miss a Moment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two-time Stanley Cup Champions the LA Kings and Mucinex, the #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*, are teaming up for a game-changing partnership designating Mucinex Kickstart as the “Official Cold and Flu Medicine” of the team. As the Kings’ hit the ice for another exciting season, this partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, introduces bold and innovative in-game moments and unforgettable experiences energizing fans all season long.

Mucinex Kickstart is designed to help fans and players alike, power through cold and flu symptoms with fast, multi-symptom relief with an instant cooling sensation. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or the couch, Mucinex Kickstart helps ensure fans don’t miss a single play – even when those cold and flu symptoms try to take them out of the game.

“Hockey fans know the importance of showing up – and so do we,” said Henry Turgoose, Vice President of Marketing for Upper Respiratory at Reckitt. “Kickstart was created to help consumers power through when symptoms threaten to sideline them. Partnering with the LA Kings allows us to celebrate that fighting spirit with a team and a fanbase that never backs down.”

Through this partnership, Mucinex will be woven into the Kings fan experience in fresh and engaging ways:

Kickstart Moment of the Game: Fans tuning in on FanDuel Sports Network will see the Kings’ most electric plays spotlighted through the “Kickstart Moment of the Game.”

Fans tuning in on FanDuel Sports Network will see the Kings’ most electric plays spotlighted through the “Kickstart Moment of the Game.” Holiday Ice Takeover: This winter, Mucinex will bring the energy beyond Crypto.com Arena through a sponsorship of LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola at L.A. LIVE, where families can skate, celebrate, and kickstart the holiday season together.

This winter, Mucinex will bring the energy beyond Crypto.com Arena through a sponsorship of LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola at L.A. LIVE, where families can skate, celebrate, and kickstart the holiday season together. Ultimate Kings Experience Sweepstakes: Running October 8, 2025, through January 8, 2026, the sweepstakes invites fans to enter for a chance to win one grand prize — a 8-person luxury suite and a team signed jersey for the March 7 LA Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens game. No purchase necessary; visit www.kingskickstartnhlsweepstakes.com for complete details and official rules.

"Mucinex brings a unique energy and personality that aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating memorable fan experiences," said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. "This partnership goes beyond a traditional partnership by integrating creative elements like Mr. Mucus into our game presentation, adding entertainment value while addressing a real need our fans have during hockey season."

From powering fans through cold & flu season to fueling unforgettable moments in the stands, the LA Kings and Mucinex are teaming up to kickstart relief, so fans never miss a moment on or off the ice.

ABOUT MUCINEX

Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant fever and sore throat or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

For more than 20 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it is #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*

The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms**

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for their own family’s cough & cold symptoms***

For more information, visit Mucinex.com

ABOUT RECKITT

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world’s best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt**** exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation. We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers’ lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

ABOUT LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.